A ‘disgraceful’ slur to a witness and disappearance of a dog, what jury in Michael Scott’s trial didn't hear

Chrissie Treacy from Portumna, Co Galway with her beloved dog Bradley Photo: Collins Courts Expand

Eoin Reynolds

The jury in Michael Scott's trial did not hear evidence that Chrissie Treacy told "the entire community" that Michael Scott was responsible for the disappearance of her beloved dog, Bradley.

During a pre-trial hearing without the jury present, prosecution counsel Dean Kelly SC told the court that following Bradley's disappearance in February 2018, about two months before she died, Ms Treacy told "the entire community that her dog was gone, she was tremendously upset and squarely blamed Michael Scott for the departure or death of the dog".

