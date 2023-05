Galway fraudster stands to inherit half of his cousin’s multi-million-euro estate after court case

Peter O’Toole, of Moycullen, Co Galway has inherited a fortune from a distant relative who nicknamed him ‘O’Toole the Fool’. Photo: Collins

The Criminal Assets Bureau (Cab) is believed to have served a tax demand — said to be around €1m — on a Galway fraudster who stands to inherit half of his cousin’s multi-million-euro estate after a High Court case was settled last week.