A breathtaking betrayal of trust – how ‘atrocious’ sex abuse of three children by a father, mother, uncles and aunt was revealed in court  

IT WAS a 10-week Central Criminal Court trial against seven – later reduced to five – members of the same family accused of the “atrocious” sexual abuse and neglect of small children.

The three men and two women, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the children, were accused of sexually abusing the three older siblings between 2014 and 2016.

Ranging in age from 27 to 56, they are the mother and father, aunt and uncles of the children and they live in various locations in Munster.

The five family members were found guilty by a jury yesterday of all but one of the 78 counts against them.

Final verdicts came in after 19 hours and 54 minutes of deliberations.

Thanking the jury for their service, Judge Paul McDermott said words were inadequate to express his gratitude for the “contribution, application and dedication” they had shown throughout the trial.

“This was an extremely difficult case to deal with and get to grips with, both by the nature of the allegations and the complexity of it and by the nature of the principles to be absorbed and applied by you,” the judge said. “I want to thank you for that. It is a huge and onerous task.”

He remanded all five in custody ahead of sentencing at a later date.

The parents were also accused of neglect of five of their children, while the father was accused of mistreating three of them by giving them medication.

The trial heard he told a social worker he did this to help them “settle” at night.

The children were aged between one and nine at the time of the offending.

Extensive reporting restrictions were put in place to protect the welfare and identities of the children, who were taken into care in 2016.

The cases against two other women – the children’s uncle’s 32-year-old partner and their 57-year-old grandmother – were withdrawn during the trial after the children they were accused of abusing told the trial they could no longer remember them doing anything or may have been mistaken.

Before an enlarged jury panel of 15, the trial took place in Croke Park to allow for social distancing.

The case started with an indictment of 91 charges against seven people.

In the end, the jury deliberated on 78 counts against five defendants, with each count being treated as its own individual case. It was a mammoth task.

Jury members had to sift through the evidence of more than 30 witnesses, including the children, social and family support workers, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals and gardaí.

They listened to transcripts of hours of garda interviews with most of the accused persons.

The judge’s charge at the end of the case, in which the entire case was outlined, took nearly four days.

The prosecution

The prosecution case was that the parents – the 34-year-old woman and 56-year-old man – sexually abused their three older children, sexually exploited them and allowed others to sexually abuse them.

They also each faced 10 counts of wilfully neglecting five of their children.

A sixth baby who was born following a concealed pregnancy after her siblings were taken into care was also removed from the family home.

The prosecution alleged that the mother’s 35-year-old sister – while not a “central player” – sexually assaulted two of the children and that this woman’s 49-year-old husband had sexually abused three of them.

Their mother’s 27-year-old brother was also accused of sexually abusing two of them.

The trial heard the children were removed from their parents’ care in April 2016 following 19 months of engagement by Tusla. The family first came to the attention of social services in 2011.

A social worker outlined conditions of extreme neglect she witnessed in the home, which was filthy and devoid of toys and cleaning materials.

The children were often dirty and suffered from head lice and scabies.

Their teachers testified that the children would often come to school in a dirty state with “smelly” lunch boxes.

The parents had little emotional connection with their children, the social worker and a charity worker told the trial.

The mother, in particular, regularly walked away from social workers when they tried to demonstrate how she should interact with her children, the trial heard.

When the children were split up and taken into foster care, their various foster parents outlined their shock at realising they did not know how to use a knife and fork or how to bathe.

They had faeces caked into their bodies, tooth decay, thinning hair from head lice or shaved heads and unexplained marks on their bodies in some cases.

Access visits with the parents were fraught, with the foster parents reporting the older children in particular were upset after the visits. Access was stopped by court order as a result.

In October 2016, a Tusla referral was sent to gardaí in relation to suspected sexual abuse.

The three older children were interviewed in July and August 2017, when they named a number of family members they said had sexually abused them.

The accused persons were arrested and interviewed by gardaí in March 2018.

In his interviews with gardaí, the father repeatedly denied any sexual wrong-doing against his children.

He said he did not know where the abuse allegations were coming from, unless it was from someone who was babysitting. He said some of his co-accused used to mind the children.

In her interviews with gardaí, the mother repeatedly denied the allegations until her fifth interview, when she started to make admissions.

She said she witnessed her mother sexually assaulting her daughter. She then told gardaí she herself abused three of her children.

The court heard the mother named a number of persons, alongside herself, who she said were involved in abusing the children.

These names were not read out in court. She said the abuse happened “maybe once a week or two times a week”.

Her sister, when interviewed, also denied the allegations before telling gardaí that what the children were saying was true.

However, following a consultation with her solicitor, she returned to the interview room and told gardaí she had not done anything to the children and did not see anything going on.

Her husband repeatedly denied all of the allegations against him, saying all he ever did was try to help the children.

The trial heard this man was present at the social worker case conferences, when he agreed the children were at risk of neglect.

A neighbour described calling on him when the noise from the family home became too much.

The neighbour described this man as having more control over the children than their parents.

The children’s 27-year-old maternal uncle was the only accused person to take the stand.

He repeatedly denied the allegations against him, saying he “witnessed nothing” and “did nothing”.

Closing the prosecution case, Bernard Condon SC said it was “an extraordinary case involving multiple allegations by multiple children of multiple wrong-doing over multiple years”.

He said that having been removed from their home, the children were “making allegations against the most important people in their lives – their mother and their father – the people who they ought to be able to depend on more than anybody else for care and safety”.

It was not only their parents who abused the children, Mr Condon submitted, but a number of other relatives, both “blood and non-blood”.

While he conceded that the process of interviewing the children was not perfect, he urged the jury to remember these were “deeply traumatised children coming to make deeply unpleasant communications to strangers – gardaí – not knowing how it will be received”.

He said the children had made strong and consistent allegations against the accused persons, and the idea the children could have made up the allegations in order to escape to a better life was “extraordinary”.

He questioned how such young children would be able to keep their stories straight if the allegations were untrue.

Mr Condon said the three children had given a “compelling, clear, harrowing account” of their lives and the prosecution was based on the “strength and truth of these children”.

The defence

The garda specialist interviews came under scrutiny from defence counsel, with a 63-page book of guidelines frequently referred to.

Conor Devally SC, defending the 27-year-old uncle, queried the practice in which the children were told by gardaí at the end of the first interview they could make some notes if they thought of anything else.

The two children returned to the second interview with notes, which included the names of the 27-year-old uncle and his 32-year-old partner, against whom the case was eventually withdrawn.

This effectively introduced the pair into the case, the jury was told.

The garda interviewer defended the practice of allowing children to make notes.

Although it was not in the guidelines, she said she did this regularly with child interviewees.

She said after talking to gardaí, children often continued to make disclosures.

In his closing speech to the jury, Mr Devally said little was known about how these notes were made or how the children came to include their 27-year-old uncle in

the case.

The defence counsel submitted that none of the social workers reported having any concerns about sexual misconduct in the house, and it would have been very difficult for the children to be abused when they were under the “microscope” of social services.

Dean Kelly SC, defending the mother, said it was almost like “a police helicopter was hanging over the house, where everything was illuminated”, and suggested that it would be “extraordinary” if the allegations as set out by the children happened “under the noses of that constant level of scrutiny”.

In relation to the admissions the mother made to gardaí, Mr Kelly argued that officers did not make allowances for the fact that she has an intellectual disability.

He said she made “exhausted admissions” when she was in her fifth interview and gardaí should have probed them further as they were hard to make sense of.

Anthony Sammon SC, defending the children’s aunt, said she had “tied herself up in knots” when making partial admissions to gardaí.

He said that after a consultation with her solicitor, she returned to the interview room and stated that she did none of the things alleged against her. The defence questioned the credibility of the children’s evidence.

Mr Sammon referred to diary entries made by the foster mother of two of the children, which read: “The children can have the same convincing way of telling or making up stories.

“My concern is that they could make up things about us as a family or about family members.”

The defence also relied on the fact that although 66 devices were seized from the homes of the accused by gardaí, including phones, computers and video cameras, nothing of evidential value was found.

Mark Nicholas SC, defending the father, pointed to the fact that while there was evidence the children had been looking at pornography online, this was not investigated further.

In relation to the wilful neglect charges against the parents, defence counsel maintained the prosecution had failed to prove that the parents deliberately neglected their children.

Instead, they said this was a case involving two parents who had intellectual disabilities and low IQs who were struggling to cope.

Mr Kelly said his client was “an inadequate mother, a hopeless mother” and said that is something she would have to live with for the rest of her life.