€9.4m settlement for girl left paralysed from the chest down

A 12-year-old girl who was allegedly paralysed from the chest down from an operation to treat curvature of her spine has settled her High Court action for €9.4m.

Aimee Brennan had the operation at Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital, Crumlin, Dublin when she was six. She has paraplegia and has to use a wheelchair.

The court was told the case was a very complex one and the settlement was without admission of liability.

Her counsel Liam Reidy SC told the court Aimee, who had curvature of the spine, had an independent life before the operation. The surgery was necessary as she was not breathing properly .

Counsel said the surgery involved the insertion of an anchor system and implants along the spine using pedicle screws. It was their case the screws had been allegedly misplaced.

The hospital denied all the claims. It contended the screws did not cause damage and the injuries could have been explained by a stroke, which is a known complication of this type of surgery.

Aimee’s mother Jacinta told the court Aimee is a great child. “She has been through so much but always has a smile on her face,” she said.

In an affidavit, Mrs Brennan said her daughter was never able to walk again after the operation and she has no power or sensation from below chest level.

Aimee, of Wolfhill, Co Laois, through her mother, sued Our Lady’s Children’s Hospital. It was claimed that Aimee had a necessary operation on September 29, 2014 during which she was allegedly caused to suffer an injury to her spinal cord resulting in paraplegia.

Three days before the operation Aimee’s mother was informed the curve of the spine was very severe and was causing pressure on Aimee’s lungs and the operation was needed to save her life.

It is claimed no risks or alternative options to the proposed surgery were mentioned to Mrs Brennan.

Aimee returned from the operation still on traction and was admitted to the intensive care unit. Her father Alan stayed with her overnight and noticed Aimee complained of pins and needles in her legs at about 4:30am. A nursing note of 6am recorded Aimee not complying with requests to move her lower limbs.

An urgent MRI scan was carried out and she was brought back to theatre where a hematoma was evacuated during an operation which lasted over six hours.

It is claimed in relation to the main operation there was negligence in adopting a surgical strategy which was not allegedly indicated and which did not allow for more conservative approaches to Aimee’s condition.

There was an alleged failure to carry out pre-operative advanced imaging to present a road map to guide the placement of critical high-risk implants in surgery. The claims were denied.

Aimee had to go to the National Rehabilitation Hospital in February of 2015 and was there until May of that year. She continues to get excellent care at the Crumlin hospital, her mother said.

Approving the €9.4m settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it wa a very good one.

