€75,000 for children sprayed by faulty fuel pump

Two children who were sprayed with petrol and fumes at a faulty fuel pump when they were aged only four years and 21 months, have been awarded almost €75,000 damages against Tesco.

Barrister Hugh B Byrne told the Circuit Civil Court that Harvey Ring, now 11, and brother Zachary, now eight, were with their mother at the Tesco filling station on Clarehall, Malahide Road, in Dublin.

Mr Byrne, who appeared with Kiera O'Reilly of Keans Solicitors, said that on March 27, 2012, Harvey was splashed and sprayed with petrol.

The boys sued Tesco Ireland Limited through their mother, Samantha Ring, of Ridgewood Avenue, Forest Road, Swords.

She told Circuit Court President, Mr Justice Raymond Groarke, in a sworn statement that her son Zachary, who had been asleep in the car, had also been doused with petrol through an open window.

In 2014, Harvey had been offered a settlement of €10,000 and Zachary a figure of €8,500 but Keans Solicitors had successfully brought an application to the court seeking rejection of those offers.

Mr Byrne told Judge Groarke that Tesco Ireland, with its registered office at Marine Road, Dún Laoghaire, had now offered Harvey a settlement of €48,775 and Zachary €25,300 and he was asking the court to accept these.

The court heard the Tesco service station had been aware of a potential fault in the particular pump but had not closed it off to the public.

Both children had suffered shock and subsequent anxiety symptoms.

Judge Groarke approved both settlements.

