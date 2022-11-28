| 7.8°C Dublin

€65,000 for boy who fell against metal spike on cub-scout trip

A boy who fell against a metal spike during a visit to a cub-scout camp has settled a High Court action for €65,390.

Brodie Ryan (13) was at the Lough Dan camp in Glendalough, Co Wicklow, on May 5, 2018, when the accident happened.

