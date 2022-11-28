€65,000 for boy who fell against metal spike on cub-scout trip

A boy who fell against a metal spike during a visit to a cub-scout camp has settled a High Court action for €65,390.

Brodie Ryan (13) was at the Lough Dan camp in Glendalough, Co Wicklow, on May 5, 2018, when the accident happened.

Through his mother, Edel Ryan, Brookhaven, Blackwood Lane, Malahide, Co Dublin, he sued Scouting Ireland Campsites and Facilities CLG and the Scout Association of Ireland Trust Corporation CLG.

Ms Ryan, in an affidavit, said her son was nine when he tripped and fell against a metal spike which was protruding from a mound of earth in one of the fields at the scout camp.

He was brought by ambulance to Crumlin Children's Hospital where he received surgical treatment and was discharged the next day.

He was later referred to a plastic surgeon who noted the boy had "no great complaints as such, except that he has a prominent scar on his leg". He was advised to wear shin pads to protect the scar when playing football.

His mother said he had fully recovered apart from being left with a residual scar on his leg. He has fully re-engaged with all his school and sporting activities, she added.

The court was told a settlement of €65,350 had been agreed between the parties.

On Monday, Mr Justice Garrett Simons approved the settlement.