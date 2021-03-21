€60,000 for triathlete (46) injured when car smashed into back of his vehicle

A Dublin businessman who competed in triathlons and mountain biking at an elite level has been awarded over €60,000 in damages as a result of injuries sustained in a car accident eight years ago which curtailed his sporting career.

The High Court heard that Trevor Murphy was injured when his stationary vehicle in a line of traffic was struck from behind near Tallaght Stadium on October 6, 2013.

Mr Murphy, a HR director of the Irish division of the international courier group, DHL, had sued the driver of the other vehicle, Helen Palmer, for negligence.

Besides his family and work commitments, the 46-year-old father of three of Pineview Drive, Tallaght, claimed his interest in triathlons and mountain bike racing were “my life”.

Mr Justice Bernard Barton noted the defence had mounted “a full frontal assault” on the veracity of Mr Murphy’s claims about his injuries even though it had withdrawn a plea at the outset of the case which claimed the impact of the collision was minimal and incapable of causing injury.

The judge noted photographic evidence demonstrated there had been significant impact damage to the vehicles.

He criticised the defence for failing to provide its own medical expert with records on Mr Murphy’s pre- and post-accident performance times in triathlons to allow a fair assessment of the impact of his injuries to be made.

The court heard Mr Murphy suffered soft tissue injuries to his mid/lower back which cleared up about six months after the accident but he continues to suffer regular pain and headaches from injuries to his neck and upper back.

In addition to curtailing his sporting activity, Mr Murphy said the injuries also impacted negatively on his career prospects and relationship with his family.

The respondents sought to have Mr Murphy’s claim dismissed on the ground he had knowingly given false and misleading evidence as his injuries were not as serious or profound as he had claimed.

Lawyers for the defendant said Mr Murphy had failed to disclose to the court that he had completed a half Ironman in August 2015 and the Dublin City Marathon in 2015 and 2016 which he had completed in just over four hours.

However, lawyers for Mr Murphy said he had candidly responded about all sporting events in which he had participated when questioned about them.

While he returned to competitive running, Mr Murphy said he encountered problems when he tried to resume swimming and cycling.

Although he competed in a half-Ironman event, he said had to be pulled from the water at the end of the swim and got sick at the end of the run.

Mr Justice Barton said Mr Murphy had created “a rod for his own back” by not volunteering information to doctors unless questioned.

However, the judge said he had made no secret of his pre- or post-accident sporting activities.

Mr Justice Barton said he was satisfied that the witness gave his evidence “in a straightforward and truthful manner”.

The judge noted that medical evidence indicated that the plaintiff’s training regime and determination to recover from his injuries and return to competitive sport had accentuated and prolonged the course of his injuries.

However, the judge said Mr Murphy was not to be blamed as he was medically advised to rehabilitate himself as best he could.

The judge assessed Mr Murphy’s injuries at the higher end of the moderate to severe range of damages and awarded him €50,000 in general damages for pain and suffering plus special damages of €10,613 for physical therapy treatment.

Online Editors