€60,000 claim dismissed after judge told crash didn't happen

The first time Sarah and Brendan Hogan, from Co Carlow, knew they were facing claims for almost €400,000 damages and legal costs was when they received solicitors’ letters.

Those letters alleged they had caused a collision in which a number of people had been badly injured.

But yesterday the Circuit Civil Court heard that there had never been a collision at all.

The only thing taxi-driver Bernard Gaffney hit in April 2017 was his brakes, yet the incident generated five personal injury claims totalling €300,000, Judge John O’Connor heard.

Mrs Hogan “felt like doing cartwheels out of the courtroom” after taxi driver Mr Gaffney’s claim was thrown out because the judge found the alleged groin injury he suffered was far too remote to have been associated with the incident.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, mother-of-two Mrs Hogan told how she was unable to get her own insurance policy as a result of the claim.

“There was no accident, there was no collision, I was getting so frustrated by people calling it an accident. We were shocked when we got an envelope in the post about personal injury claims a few months later,” she said.

“I couldn’t get insurance in my own name the premium was so high. The premium was astronomical. But we’re one of the lucky ones. I’m glad we decided to fight the claim.”

The barrister representing the couple said it was the first time he had ever come across a personal injuries case involving only a braking manoeuvre, which thousands of motorists carried out daily in their cars.

The case dates back to April 2017 when the Hogans had been making their way home from a Jenny Greene concert in the 3Arena in Dublin.

They had got lost in traffic and had been trying to find their way back onto the correct route when they made an illegal right turn at the junction of Emmet Road and South Circular Road.

At the next junction, they said, their car was attacked by two men who had jumped from a taxi.

One man had shouted “You’re dead” and both men started thumping their car, the court was told. Brendan Hogan had quickly reversed and driven off.

Judge O’Connor described it as “an incident of road rage which ended up a frightening experience for the Hogans”.

The taxi-driver Mr Gaffney, of Greenfort Crescent, Clondalkin, Dublin, sued the Co Carlow couple, claiming he had been forced to slam on his brakes, injuring himself and several of his passengers.

“It was terrifying,” Mrs Hogan said.

“When you’re not from a big city like Dublin, something like this can be very daunting.”

Mr Gaffney was suing the Hogans and their insurance company while four of his passengers were suing him as well as Allianz and the Hogans.

Only Mr Gaffney’s case came before the court yesterday but two of his passengers, Patrick Keeler and Nancy Conroy, gave evidence of having been injured in the “emergency braking incident.” Mr Keeler denied he had been one of the men who jumped out and attacked the Hogan car.

Mr Gaffney told the court he had been involved in three previous personal injury claims in which he had received damages totalling €49,000. He was not aware of an attack on the Hogans’ car on the night of the braking incident.

He said he was not wearing his safety belt on the night and he had received a letter from his doctor noting irritation by the use of his seat belt following two instances of stomach surgeries, not connected with the 2017 braking incident.

Judge O’Connor said the medical letter did not exonerate Mr Gaffney from wearing his safety belt. Dismissing Mr Gaffney’s claim with costs, the judge said he had not proven his case.

While Mr Hogan had taken an illegal turn right there had been no collision and Mr Gaffney, travelling at more than 40 km/h per hour, had not been aware of a 30 km/h per hour speed limit.

