€5m for boy who allegedly suffered skull fracture during birth

A nine-year-old boy who allegedly suffered a fracture to his skull during his birth has settled his High Court action against the HSE for €5m.

A nine-year-old boy who allegedly suffered a fracture to his skull during his birth has settled his High Court action against the HSE for €5m.

Evan Cullen has cerebral palsy which also affects the left side of his body, but is doing remarkably well and attends mainstream school, the court heard.

The settlement against was without an admission of liability.

Evan, ofThe Avenue, Rockfield,Church Road, Blackrock, Co Cork, through his mother Tania Cullen, sued the HSE over the circumstances of his birth at Cork University Maternity Hospital on February 11, 2009.

Ms Cullen was admitted in February 2009 but after one and a half hours pushing, the baby’s head was still not visible. Evan was then delivered by forceps delivery but required resuscitation.

It was claimed that Evan had allegedly suffered a fracture injury of his skull and brain injury by the application of alleged inappropriate compressive force of the forceps blades or by allegedly forcefully impacting the baby’s skull against the mother’s pelvis at the time of delivery.

It was further claimed there was an alleged failure to to ensure the management of the delivery was of the appropriate standard.

Following his birth, it was claimed his father noticed an injury to the baby’s head and the baby also hours later had seizures.

All the claims were denied.

John O’Mahony SC, instructed by Colm O’Riain solicitor, said it was their case the baby’s head should have been rotated and what allegedly happened would have been avoided. It was also contended an alleged incorrect forceps was used.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said Evan had done remarkably well which is a credit to everybody.

Online Editors