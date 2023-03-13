€50,000 for boy who fractured elbow in fall from playground monkey bars

A child who fell off monkey bars in a playground and fractured his elbow has settled a High Court action for €50,000.

Kye Harrison was seven when the accident happened at the playground at Naas racecourse.

Kye (now 14), of Elesmore Gate, Naas, Co Kildare, through his mother Lesley Harrison, sued The Naas Race Company public limited company as a result of the fall at the playground at Tipper Road, Tipper West, Naas, on January 8, 2017.

It was claimed that there was a failure to provide an adequate and safe ground surface at the playground.

The court heard that an engineer’s report on behalf of the Harrison side contended that the wood chippings on the surface of the playground lacked a sufficient depth and it would be argued that the surface should have been at a particular depth.

In an affidavit, the child’s mother said Kye sustained an injury to his left arm in the fall. He was assessed by the racecourse doctor and his arm put in a sling before he was transferred to hospital.

He had to have surgery and has been left with a 6cm surgical scar. The child was in a plaster for six weeks after the accident but has now fully recovered.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Garret Simons noted the child has made a good recovery.

He said the €50,000 settlement represented the full value of the case.