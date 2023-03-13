| 8.2°C Dublin

€50,000 for boy who fractured elbow in fall from playground monkey bars

Tim Healy

A child who fell off monkey bars in a playground and fractured his elbow has settled a High Court action for €50,000.

Kye Harrison was seven when the accident happened at the playground at Naas racecourse.

