€5,000 for gay crèche worker who felt colleague ‘outed’ her with questioning over boyfriend

A gay crèche worker who said she was effectively “outed” at work after feeling “pressurised” to admit to a colleague she had “no interest in men” has secured €5,000 in compensation for discriminatory harassment.

The Workplace Relations Commission found that the complainant was not intentionally targeted on the basis of her sexual orientation but noted she was “deeply upset” over her colleague’s questioning.

