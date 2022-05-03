€4m for boy (13) who was in ‘fairly violent’ road collision while on holiday in Ireland

A 13-year old boy who the High Court heard was in “a fairly violent” road collision five years ago while on holiday in Ireland has settled his court action for €4m.

Darragh O’Regan, through his mother Fiona, from Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands, sued his father, Daniel, as the driver of the hire car he was in and which collided with another car with a caravan parked on a hard shoulder.

He also sued the other driver and the HSE over his treatment in hospital following the accident

As part of his case was against the HSE, he claimed that his pre-existing brain cyst was allegedly perforated and this was missed when he went to Cork University Hospital (CUH) emergency department six days after the crash.

The then eight-year-old boy had been on holiday in Co Cork, where his grandparents live, when his father’s hire car collided with another car pulling a caravan which was parked on the hard shoulder at Ballyhea, Charleville, on August 7, 2017.

Darragh’s counsel Liam Reidy SC told the court the boy was first brought to University Hospital Limerick but did not appear to have any injuries.

Six days later Darragh was brought to CUH with persistent headache and vomiting.

Counsel said the suspicion should have been of an intracranial problem. It was also their case he said that an examination of the back of the boy’s eye was allegedly not done.

Counsel said it was their case that the “most basic eye test” which checked cranial pressure was allegedly not carried out.

When he returned to the Cayman Islands, counsel said, he had to be transferred to a Miami hospital where he had to have three surgeries where burr holes and drains were inserted in his skull.

Darragh’s case was brought against his father Daniel who had hired the car from Executive Trust Ltd with offices at Northwood Business Park, Santry, Dublin. It was also against the driver of the car with the caravan, Gerald Long of Eglantine Crescent, Mallow, Co Cork, and the HSE.

Liability was admitted by the drivers and the car rental company. The HSE denied the claims.

Against the HSE it was claimed there was a failure to properly investigate the persistence of the boy’s neurological symptoms in the days after the accident and an alleged failure to carry out the eye examination.

The HSE contended a cyst perforation could have happened anytime in the boy’s future and he would have had to have surgery.

It was claimed the boy remained asymptomatic for six days following the collision until August 13, 2017, when he started to develop headaches, vomiting and fatigue.

He was referred to the emergency department of CUH where a CT of his brain was reported as normal apart from the congenital brain cyst.

It was claimed an examination of the back of the inside eye was not performed and he was discharged and prescribed anti-nausea medication and painkillers

It was further claimed in the days that followed his discharge, Darragh felt persistently unwell with ongoing headaches and increasing nausea and vomiting. He was again referred by a GP on August 23, 2017, to the emergency department of CUH.

The boy’s case was reviewed and it was allegedly concluded that the CT scan showed no evidence of raised intracranial pressure.

The need for another CT scan was not expressed and a diagnosis of post concussion syndrome was made, it was claimed. Advice was given regarding symptom control and the young boy was discharged from hospital.

On August 25, 2017, the family flew back to the Cayman Islands but the boy’s symptoms continued with worsening pain, vomiting, fatigue and hyperventilation.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was a good one and he wished Darragh and his family well for the future.