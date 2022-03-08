€400 fine for shouting racial slurs at gardaí as they left station

A FATHER-of-three who shouted racial slurs at gardaí was arrested for public order offences.

Colm O’Boyle (56) also made a “finger” gesture to officers in the incident, a court heard.

Judge Gerard Jones fined him €400.

O’Boyle, with an address at Lough Na Mona, Leixlip, Co Kildare, pleaded guilty to threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour and failing to comply with garda directions.

Blanchardstown District Court heard gardaí encountered the accused outside Clondalkin garda station at Tower Road, Clondalkin on January 31 this year.

He was highly aggressive, shouting racial slurs at the gardaí as they left the station.

He was asked to leave the area, but failed to do so and gave gardaí “the middle finger” while continuing to shout abuse, the court heard. He was arrested.

O’Boyle had been out with friends, had a few drinks and got a taxi home, his solicitor Valerie Buckley said.

The taxi driver was not able to get him where he needed to go and O’Boyle was “confused” but did not remember being aggressive to the extent that was relayed to the court, Ms Buckley said.

O’Boyle had since gone to the garda station and apologised.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ He was sorry for wasting the court’s time and the garda’s time, Ms Buckley said.

Judge Jones imposed the fine on the breach of the peace charge and took the other into consideration.