€37,500 award after toddler’s mystery arm break at creche

How a 17-month-old child broke her left forearm while in a crèche was a mystery to staff, a judge has been told.

Judge John O’Connor heard that the injury to little Sophie McCoy in June 2017 was only discovered when a member of staff at Home From Home Creche, Raheny, Dublin, lifted her under her arms.

“There was a sudden onset of tears and when crèche owner Breide Smyth found Sophie continued to be distressed she took her to a local medical surgery,” Hugh B Byrne, counsel for Sophie and her father Anthony McCoy, said.

Mr Byrne, who appeared with Elizabeth Howard Solicitors, told the Circuit Civil Court Sophie had later been brought to Dr Anthony O’Connor in the Centric Health Clinic, Raheny, and had been referred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital. where X-rays revealed the arm fracture.

Mr Byrne said Sophie, of Rathmore Road, Raheny, had been placed in an arm cast and had not required further treatment when it had been taken off. She had made a full recovery.

Judge O’Connor, who said the injury had been a distressing time for her, approved a settlement offer from the crèche of €37,500 for personal injuries. He said the offer had been a very good one from the crèche.