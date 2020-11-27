€35k burglary suspect had cash hidden in his pants, court is told

A suspect in the theft of €35,000 of property in an apartment burglary became violent when he was arrested, breaking and dislocating a garda's finger, it has been alleged.

Gardaí said Mark Dignam (44) was found a mile from the scene wearing a €1,600 designer watch that had been stolen in the burglary and had cash hidd-en in his underwear.

Judge Brian O'Shea ruled the charges were too serious to be dealt with by the district court and adjourned the case.

Mr Dignam, with an address at Meath Place, Thomas Street, Dublin 8, is charged with burglary and causing harm to a garda.

Detective Garda Eoghan Kirwan told Dublin District Court the incidents were alleged to have happened on October 13.

It was claimed the accused entered an apartment at Mount Street Lower, Dublin 2, and €35,000 worth of property was taken.

The prosecution would say he was with another unidentified man at the time.

The alleged victim arrived home and disturbed them, Det Gda Kirwan said.

Serious

It was alleged the victim was "threatened with violence but not harmed".

The stolen property included jewellery, watches, clothing and electronic devices, none of which had been recovered, the garda said.

He believed the value of the property taken and the allegation that an injured party was threatened put the case in the "more serious bracket".

Mr Dignam was arrested "a mile away from the scene" in the Dublin 8 area an hour and 10 minutes after the burglary, Det Gda Kirwan said.

He was wearing what gardaí believed was "identical clothing" to a person seen on CCTV.

It was also alleged he was wearing two watches, one of which had been taken in the burglary. It was a Panerai Luminor Marina worth €1,690, the court heard.

It was also alleged he had cash hidden in his underwear.

The court heard neither the watch nor the cash were seized as evidence by gardaí.

The accused was taken to Pearse Street garda station to be charged, and it was alleged that he resisted a garda, resulting in one of the officer's fingers being broken and dislocated.

Judge O'Shea adjourned the case for the DPP's directions.

