€32,500 for child whose forehead was lacerated in créche fall

A judge has approved a €32,500 settlement offer to a seven-year-old child whose forehead was lacerated in a fall in a Dublin crèche.

Barrister Simon Kearns reminded Judge John O’Connor that he had already turned down a €25,000 assessment of damages by the Personal Injuries Board and had adjourned the case to allow talks with the crèche owner.

Mr Kearns, who appeared with O’Reilly Doherty Solicitors, told the Circuit Civil court that when Sean Edward Hoey was only four he had been dropped off at Blooming Lillies Early Education Centre crèche in Finglas, Dublin 11.

Shortly afterwards his mother Miriam Hoey had received a phone call asking her to return to the crèche at Patrician College, Deanstown Avenue, Finglas West, because her son had suffered a fall.

Mr Kearns said the boy had fallen and struck his head against the exposed lower bar of a corrugated metal railings. He had suffered a laceration to his mid forehead and had been taken by ambulance to Temple Street Children’s Hospital where the wound had been sutured.

Judge O’Connor said he recalled having examined the scar on the boy’s forehead and having agreed with counsel’s opinion that the €25,000 on offer at the time was not enough.

Mr Kearns said the crèche had since increased the settlement offer to €32,500 and he was recommending acceptance of it to the court. Judge O’Connor approved the settlement.

Through his mother Miriam the boy, of Kippure Park, Finglas, Dublin 11, had sued the crèche for €60,000 damages.