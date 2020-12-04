€3.16m in costs for negligence cases paid to legal firm that represented Vicky Phelan

Vicky Phelan was represented by Cian O’Carroll Solicitors in the High Court. Photo: Fergal Phillips

The legal firm which represented Vicky Phelan in the pivotal High Court case concerning the CervicalCheck scandal last year received a total of €3.16m in legal costs from the State Claims Agency (SCA) for medical negligence cases in 2019.

Tipperary-based Cian O’Carroll Solicitors also represented the late Emma Mhic Mhathúna and her five children in their High Court case.

The €3.16m in costs paid out to the firm arises from 20 separate ‘live’ medical negligence claims taken by the firm against the State on behalf of its clients in 2019.

The pay-out was the fourth highest made to legal firms by the SCA for medical negligence cases last year.

Mr O’Carroll confirmed that his firm has represented “all or almost all women or families whose cases have come before the courts since April 2018, when Vicky Phelan won her landmark CervicalCheck case”.

Mr O’Carroll confirmed that, to date, 17 of his clients have died or have suffered the death of a loved one through the failings of CervicalCheck.

He stated: “The number of women affected by failings in CervicalCheck is far higher than the 221 number that may be fixed in people’s minds.

“Three of our clients who died since the summer were only diagnosed last year and they do not form part of any audit or any official figure.”

He added: “There are many more like them who have suffered serious harm and I believe there are many more to come, even if we have confidence that the quality assurance in CervicalCheck is now adequately improved.”

In a written Dáil reply to Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly confirmed that the SCA “has received 231 claims relating to allegations of misinterpretation of slides by the National Screening Service”.

He stated: “Of these, 188 relate to clinical care claims brought directly by the service users. The remaining 43 relate to psychological injury claims brought by family members/dependents.”

Outlining the scale of his own practice to deal with medical negligence work, Mr O’Carroll yesterday said: “We dedicate almost the full resource of this firm in medical negligence cases.

“With the exception of a relatively small number of serious injury cases, everything else we do relates to medical negligence, with a team of 23 – 16 of whom are solicitors or assisting lawyers and the rest are supporting staff.”

Mr O’Carroll made clear that the figures quoted by the Minister “are for legal costs, not legal fees”.

He stated that the figures “are what a plaintiff is paid to cover the cost of all their medical experts, court fees, experts attending trial, various reports on their needs such as nursing, occupational therapy, vocational assessment, assistive technology, home adaptations assessments and the like”.

He continued: “In addition, it includes the fees that two senior counsel and one junior counsel are paid, and our professional fees and then 23pc VAT was placed on all those professional fees.”

Minister Donnelly confirmed that Co Wicklow firm, Augustus Cullen Law, received the highest amount in costs last year, totalling €4.2m over 24 medical negligence cases.

Others to feature in the top five are Callan Tansey Solicitors, with €3.63m for 27 cases; Michael Boylan Law firm, with €3.34m for nine cases and Cantillons Solicitors, who received €1.2m over seven cases.

