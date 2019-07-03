€30,000 for boy (9) hit by falling gate

A nine-year-old boy who suffered a 4cm cut to his foot when a steel gate with a missing bolt fell on him has been awarded €30,000.

Judge James O'Donohoe heard Cian Mulraney of Horizon Buildings, Royal Canal Park, Pelletstown, Rathoath Road, Dublin 15, had been playing in the common area of the Meridian Building, Royal Canal Park, Pelletstown, Dublin 15, on August 4, 2017.

Barrister Sharbee Morrin, counsel for Cian, told the Circuit Civil Court the gate had fallen on the boy's leg and foot. One of the bolts had been missing on the gate.

Mr Morrin, who appeared with O'Hanrahan Lally D'Alton Solicitors, said Cian had been hospitalised for three nights and required surgery under general anaesthetic.

Complaints had been made about the missing bolt to the defendants, Kingfisher Owners' Management Company and Benchmark Property Consultants.

A medical report carried out in October 2017 stated that Cian, who sued through his mother Louise Scally, had been left with a 4cm cut on his left foot.

