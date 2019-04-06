€3.5m for man who has been in wheelchair since suffering serious injuries in car crash five years ago

A man who suffered serious injuries in a car crash has settled his High Court action for €3.5m.

Finian McKenna (59) has been in a wheelchair as a result of the accident five years ago.

Mr Justice Kevin Cross said Mr McKenna was seriously injured through no fault of his own. The case was before the court for assessment of damages only.

Mr McKenna of Beechmount Gardens, Navan, Co Meath, sued Castlekeeran Transport Ltd, trading as Farrelly Transport, with registered offices at Carnaross, Kells, Co Meath. He also sued the driver of the other vehicle, Marius Anuska of Riverstown, Kilmessan, Co Meath, as a result of the accident on November 4, 2014.

The owners of two cars parked in the area of the accident were also sued.

It was claimed Mr McKenna was driving near Dunganny, Trim, Co Meath, when the vehicle owned by Farrelly Transport collided with him while overtaking or attempting to overtake parked cars.

The owners of the parked cars, it was also alleged, had parked them in a dangerous and unsafe place.

The claims were denied.

Mr McKenna suffered multiple fractures and was in hospital for a year.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Cross wished Mr McKenna all the best for the future. He also noted he was now cared for by his brother, Shane.

