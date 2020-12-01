€2m for homeless man left paralysed after falling under a bus

A homeless man who was left paralysed from the waist down after falling under a bus he had allegedly tried to board has settled his legal action for €2m.

The High Court was told Michael Carroll had been homeless for 15 years at the time of the accident in Dublin in October 2014, the court heard.

Mr Carroll who now has paraplegia has to use a wheelchair and needs full time care.

Richard Lyons SC, with Niall O’Neill BL, told the court it was a tragic accident where the man had been about to board the bus and the doors closed and the bus drove off.

Mr Carroll who was near the side wheel fell under the bus and suffered catastrophic injuries, counsel said.

The court heard liability was an issue in the case and the matter had been settled on the basis of an apportionment of 75pc liability to Dublin Bus and 25pc to Mr Carroll. The bus company had denied the claim.

Mr Carroll, who had a chronic history of alcoholism. was intoxicated at the time of the accident and he could not remember anything about it, he said.

Mr Lyons said as Mr Carroll was recovering after surgery in hospital and as he awaited his transfer to the National Rehabilitation Hospital, a relative who saw him recognised him.

Counsel said previously Mr Carroll, who was one of seven children, had become estranged from his family but he has since reunited with his sister.

He lived with her for a time after the accident, but moved to a nursing home last year.

Mr Carroll (59) with an address in Finglas, Dublin, had sued Dublin Bus over the accident on October 23, 2014 at a bus stop on James’s St/Thomas St, Dublin.

It was claimed Mr Carroll was attempting to get on a bus when the doors closed and it drove away allegedly causing him to fall under the bus. It was further claimed there was a failure to ensure it was safe to drive away from the bus stop when Mr Carroll was too close to the bus.

It was also claimed there was a failure to stop the bus when Mr Carroll was falling against it as it moved off.

It was further alleged the bus was driven away from the bus stop without alleged due care and attention and there was an alleged failure to keep any proper or any adequate lookout.

The claims were denied.

Dublin Bus said the bus driver did not drive away from the bus stop when Mr Carroll was at its doors.

It contended Mr Carroll had stumbled after the bus had begun to move and the driver did not close its doors as Mr Carroll was attempting to get on

The driver did stop after becoming aware Mr Carroll had fallen against the bus. Dublin Bus further claimed there was contributory negligence on the part of Mr Carroll who it alleged failed to take any or any adequate or reasonable care for his safety.

It was further alleged he stumbled against the bus without making any attempt to get on in the moments prior and before the bus moved off.

Approving the settlement Mr Justice Kevin Cross said it was a reasonable one.

