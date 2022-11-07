€2m award for Donegal couple exposed to toxic chemicals from home spray foam insulation upheld

A €2 million award to a couple who claimed they were exposed to toxic chemicals after spray foam insulation was installed in their home has been upheld by the Court of Appeal (CoA).

The injuries suffered by Patrick and Anita Duffy were very serious and life changing, the three-judge court ruled.

The description of Mr Duffy’s injuries as “catastrophic” was not necessarily unfair in the circumstances of the case, the CoA said.

As a result of being exposed to the chemicals, Mr and Mrs Duffy both went on to develop Reactive Airways Dysfunction Syndrome (RADS). They were described by their own consultant respiratory physician as being amongst the most severe cases of RADS he had ever encountered and within the top 1pc in terms of severity.

“There is perhaps no more fundamental requirement for living than the ability to breathe normally and in this case that has been severely compromised so that there is virtually no aspect of their lives that are untouched by their injuries,” Mr Justice Seamus Noonan said on behalf of the CoA.

The judge dismissed the appeal brought by the installer, Brendan McGee trading as McGee Insulation Services, Largenreach, Downings, Letterkenny, Co Donegal.

He affirmed the €2m award handed down by the High Court two years ago to the Duffys, of Meenderryowern, Annagry, Co Donegal.

The McGee firm was responsible for the installation and the application of spray foam insulation at the family home on February 18, 2016.

The couple claimed they were exposed to fumes and toxic chemicals and they and their young daughter had to leave the dream home they had built near the sea in Donegal because they did not feel safe there.

In the High Court, Mr Justice Kevin Cross said he had come to the conclusion beyond any doubt whatsoever that the couple sustained “their life-altering serious injuries as a result of exposure to chemicals”.

The probable cause the judge further found was the foam that had been injected into the roof.

The injuries were caused beyond a reasonable doubt by the exposure to the product as sprayed by the insulation installers, he found.

On the balance of probabilities, he also found that due to the nature and extent of the Duffys’ injuries it was due to exposure to Isocyanate, which is in the product.

He found the insulation foam product itself is “essentially safe” if properly applied with the proper safeguards.

But he found the installer was negligent in failing to advise the Duffys they were required to be out of the house during the spraying and for at least two hours afterwards and in failing to communicate with them the potential risks and hazards involved in the product if the safeguards were not adhered to.

The CoA’s Mr Justice Noonan was quite satisfied that the High Court judge correctly concluded that Mr McGee was negligent and that his negligence caused the Duffys’ injuries.

“Mr McGee’s absolute failure to take reasonable or indeed any care for the health and safety of the Duffys inexorably follows from the judge’s un-appealed findings of fact as night follows day,” Mr Justice Noonan said.

The judge accepted the €2m award by the High Court was “on the high side” and more than the CoA might have been inclined to give, but it was not “so disproportionate” that it could be fairly described as amounting to an error of law.