€20,000 for boy who cut eyebrow on bollard

A seven-year-old boy who cut his eyebrow when he hit a bollard while walking with his mother at Blanchardstown Shopping Centre in Dublin has been awarded €20,000 damages in the Circuit Civil Court.

Barrister Grainne Berkery, counsel for Conor Askin, who is now aged 13, said the boy's claim was based on the inadequacy of lighting at a taxi rank on the south side of the centre where the bollard was situated alongside a footpath.

Conor, who lives at Ravenwood Crescent, Clonee, Dublin 15, sued Green Property Investment Fund, Fitzwilliam Square West, Dublin, owners of the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre, through his mother Tracie Askin.

Ms Askin told Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Groarke that she and her two young sons were walking along the footpath on the night of November 20, 2012, when Conor hit the top side of a bollard with his left eyebrow.

Ms Berkery said he was taken to the emergency department of Temple Street Children's Hospital where a cut to his eyebrow had been closed with medical glue and paper stitches.

She said he had been left with an almost inch-long scar which fortunately remained partly hidden by his eyebrow.

Awarding Conor damages of €20,000, Judge Groarke said the court had to decide if reasonable care had been taken by the defendant to make sure that all people using the footpath were alerted to the fact that there was a bollard actually constructed in the footpath.

He said there was an edge to the bollard and "a child coming in contact with it was likely to sustain an injury".

Irish Independent