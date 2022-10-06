€1.9m interim settlement from HSE for family of girl with cerebral palsy who have ‘gone through hell’

An 11-year-old girl with cerebral palsy who sued over the circumstances of her birth has settled her High Court damages claim.

Emily O’Connor Ahearne, who lives outside Dungarvan, Co Waterford, had through her mother sued the HSE over the management of her birth at Waterford Regional Hospital on June 2, 2011.

The settlement, which was reached without an admission of liability, includes an interim payment of €1.9m which is to provide for Emily's needs over the next five years.

The claims were denied.

The settlement was approved on Thursday by Mr Justice Paul Coffey.

He said the settlement was an excellent one and he allowed the immediate the pay-out of funds for a new wheelchair for Emily, a special adapted car and a new home for the family.

Ms O’Connor Ahearne had attended the hospital in early labour on June 2, 2011.

It was claimed there was a failure to respond to signs of foetal distress and the mother had been allegedly allowed to labour once meconium had appeared.

There was an alleged failure to have any adequate regard to the findings of the CTG trace device, which monitors the baby’s heart.

The family’s counsel, Liam Reidy SC, appearing with Michael Counihan SC, said liability was very much at issue in the case.

He said it was their case that the CTG trace allegedly showed pathological signs which would require an immediate caesarean section.

The baby, counsel said, should have been delivered immediately.

However, counsel said his side would have to concede a significant event occurred in utero before arrival at the hospital which Emily's mother did not know about.

The plaintiff claimed however Emily's condition was made worse by allowing the labour to continue.

Emily, he said, has a severe intellectual disability and is PEG-tube fed and cannot speak but she “bosses everyone in her own nonverbal way.”

Ann O’Connor Ahearne told the judge how she had had to fight the HSE for therapies and even wheelchairs for her brain-damaged daughter, who cannot speak, has cerebral palsy and is spastic quadriplegic.

“It’s a shambles, our daughter Emily has been badly let down,” she told the court.

“The HSE has been very lax. It would be an injustice to Emily not to say it and I appreciate you listening to me.”

The court heard that Ms O’Connor Ahearne and her husband Liam Ahearne look after her daughter every day.

“She has been through every crack imaginable with the HSE fighting for wheelchairs, physiotherapy, and other therapy."

Ms O’Connor Ahearne said her daughter is the “queen of the house”, is very social and loves being out and about, but she said, “the world was not made for people like Emily.”

The judge, who described Ms O’Connor Ahearne as an extraordinary person, said she and her husband had “gone through hell”.

The judge said he hoped the resolution of the legal proceedings would bring the couple “serenity that you have achieved everything you could in the legal process.”