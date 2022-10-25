€15m maternity hospital settlement for boy with autism is biggest of its kind

The High Court has approved a €15m settlement in a case in which a hospital apologised to a teenage boy with autism and his family for the failings in care after his birth.

HIs counsel, Dr John O’Mahony SC, with Cian O’Mahony BL, told the court it was the biggest settlement in such a case where it was sought to establish an alleged link between autism and brain injury.

Liability was conceded in part of the case but claims in relation to an alleged link to autism were denied.

The boy cannot be named or identified in any way.

In a letter to the family which was read to the court, the Master of the Coombe Hospital in Dublin, Professor Michael O'Connell, on behalf of the staff offered sincere apologies “for the failings in care that caused injury.”

The letter added: “We in the hospital understand and sincerely regret that our failings in care have led to lifelong consequences not only for the boy but also for his parents and family.”

The boy, it was claimed, had an infection and developed meningitis. In the months after his birth he was noted to have developmental delay and hearing loss.

He was later diagnosed with autism.

The case centred on an alleged delay in recognising and responding including giving antibiotics after the baby began to show signs of infection after his delivery.

Counsel told the court it was their case that at 15 hours the baby’s infection should have been identified and treated and if this had happened he would not have suffered meningitis.

He had through his mother sued The Coombe Women’s Hospital, Cork Street, Dublin over his care after his birth.

It was claimed there was a failure to respond to maternal evidence of infection as a factor in treating the baby with antibiotics.

It was also claimed there was a failure to appreciate the significance of the baby’s early features of infection and an alleged failure to exclude meningitis.

It was further claimed there was a failure to urgently seek paediatric opinion when they knew or ought to have known that it was urgently required.

There was, it was claimed, a failure to prescribe and administer antibiotics for the baby in sufficient time.

The boy later showed developmental delay and had difficulty with his hearing and language as well as coordination difficulties.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey, approving the settlement, wished the family well.