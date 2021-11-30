€15,500 in damages for student who no longer wears short skirts after her thigh was burned by hot curry sauce from takeaway meal

A STUDENT no longer wears short skirts after suffering a burn mark on her thigh when hot curry sauce spilled on her as she opened a takeaway meal, a court has heard.

Kelly Hughes was awarded €15,500 damages against the restaurant on the basis it had been negligent in the packaging of the Chinese takeaway meal.

Ms Hughes, a 26-year-old student, told the Circuit Civil Court today that her thigh and ankle were scalded when curry sauce spilled over her. She had been unpacking the takeaway meal at a pub where she had a part-time job.

Barrister Conor Kearney, counsel for Ms Hughes, told Judge Cormac Quinn she had sued Shu Kwong Tang, who trades as Chungs at Mountview Road, Clonsilla, Dublin 15. The defendant had failed to respond and judgment in default of appearance had been obtained earlier against Chungs.

Mr Kearney, who appeared with Tierman Solicitors, Lower Baggot Street, Dublin, said assessment of damages for personal injuries had been listed for today’s court hearing.

Ms Hughes, who is six-feet tall and lives at Fortlawn Park, Mountview, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15, told the court she had been working as a barmaid in Salmons Pub, Mountview Road, Coolmine in October 2016. She was opening a takeaway delivery of Chinese food when hot curry sauce spilled on her.

In her €60,000 damages claim she alleged the hot food had been packaged incorrectly in flexible polystyrene containers. She said the hot sauce had spilled onto her right upper thigh and left lower ankle, causing burn marks.

She had attended the accident and emergency department of nearby Connolly Hospital where it was noted she had second-degree burns which had blistered on her thigh. Follow-up dressings had been applied at St James’s Hospital.

The court heard Ms Hughes had pain in the areas that were burned for about two months after the incident. It also heard that she had been left with discolouration of the skin in her thigh area. She was self-conscious and anxious about the discolouration on her legs.

Judge Quinn said she was embarrassed because of the discolouration and her confidence had been affected. He said she had to cover the sites of the burns when in the sun and does not wear short skirts.

Awarding her €15,500 damages, Judge Quinn said Ms Hughes still had discolouration of the skin where she was burned and was subjectively aware of it. He awarded legal costs against Chungs.