€14m settlement for young mother with catastrophic brain damage after crash in car driven by uninsured husband

A young mother who was catastrophically injured when the car driven uninsured by her husband collided with a tractor and trailer has settled her High Court action for €14.75million.

The settlement was announced in court today.

Olivia Redmond O’Callaghan was 28 and was left with massive brain damage and needing 24-hour care for the rest of her life after the accident on the Old Glanmire to Cork road in 2011.

Her husband, Myles O’Callaghan, who died in the accident, was uninsured.

Ms Redmond O’Callaghan gave birth to her third child, Daniel, months after the accident and does not recognise her children and does not recognise photographs of her husband, the court was told.

Ms Redmond O’Callaghan who is now 37 from Gowlane South, Donoughmore, Co Cork, had sued her late husband’s estate, the Motor Insurers Bureau of Ireland (MIBI), which compensates victims of uninsured driving, and Cork County Council over the accident.

The settlement the court heard was made with the MIBI and Cork County Council.

She took her action through her stepfather Liam Power and the court heard she would not be able to attend court or give evidence. Her mental competency the court heard is “at the bottom of the spectrum.”

Dr John O’Mahony SC with Patrick Keane SC instructed by solicitor John Henchion, for Ms Redmond O'Callaghan, said it was an extremely tragic and sad case and Olivia’s brain damage is “off the scale.”

“She carried her baby through all the trauma but she never regained awareness of the reality of her environment or home. She doesn’t recognise her children. She has no engagement with anybody,” counsel said.

He said Olivia’s heroic mother, Norma Redmond Power, and stepfather Liam Power have stepped in and these grandparents are regarded as parents by the three O’Callaghan children.

Dr O'Mahony said at the opening on Tuesday it was a case of “most profound sadness“ and the woman who lost her husband in the crash has had the “most appalling repertoire of profoundly serious injuries.”

“Everything that could be done to her skull was done. She has been left in an appalling, sad state where she does not recognise her children and has been in institutional care since the accident on October 4, 2011,” he said.

Talks took place on Wednesday and the settlement was approved today by Mr Justice Paul Coffey.

The judge said it was a most tragic case. He said the offer was very good and conveyed his best wishes to Olivia’s family particularly Daniel who he said did not know his mother and what she was.

It was claimed against Cork County Council that it constructed a public roadway which was allegedly defective and dangerous to road users .

It was claimed the road was constructed with a very tight bend with a radius of curvature which was allegedly below the minimum acceptable standard.

High vegetation, it was further alleged, was permitted to grow on the embankment of the road which allegedly restricted forward visibility.

There was an alleged failure to warn Mr O’Callaghan of the sharp left-hand bend. There was also an alleged failure to install warning signs or other warnings such as rumble strips.

The council denied all the claims and contended the bend was visible for 210 metres and there was a camber on the bend that it said benefits drivers negotiating it.

It also claimed it was caused by the alleged negligence of the late Mr O’Callaghan about the driving, speed, care, management and control of the car in which his wife was a passenger.

The MIBI in its defence claimed Mrs Redmond O’Callaghan allegedly failed to have any regard for her own safety and permitted herself to be carried in a car for which she allegedly knew there was no valid insurance policy in place.