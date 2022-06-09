€1,200 for creche worker sacked after she left infant in cot for 80 minutes despite blood on his face, sheets

A creche operator dismissed a childcare worker after she left an infant boy in his cot for 80 minutes after he had a bleeding episode, an employment hearing was told.

The Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) today dismissed childcare worker Sharon Godfrey’s claim for unfair dismissal against northwest Dublin-based creche operation Corduff Childcare Service Ltd.

But the WRC found the creche operator to be in breach of workplace legislation for not paying Ms Godfrey her notice and ordered the firm to pay her €1,200.

The WRC had heard how on January 16, 2020, Ms Godfrey – who was looking after children aged under two at the time at the creche – had discovered blood on the infant boy’s sheets and on his face but failed to lift him out of the cot, keep him under observation or even write up an incident report.

WRC adjudicator Penelope McGrath said: “This action simply flies in the face of responding correctly to a potentially serious situation. There could have been anything wrong with the child and simply settling him back into the cot was not best practice.

"That failure to correctly – and even instinctively – take the child out of the bed to have him closely watched amounted to a breach of trust and a breach of the duty of care owed to that child.”

The child's father, a garda, was “particularly upset about how things had been handled”, Ms McGrath said.

Ms McGrath said she had been provided with a photo taken by the infant’s mother “which shows a not-insignificant amount of blood soaked into the sheet”.

The creche dismissed Ms Godfrey in February 2020 after the incident. Ms Godfrey then took a claim for unfair dismissal against Corduff Childcare Service Ltd.

Ms McGrath rejected her claim for dismissal today. However she found the creche operator to be in breach of workplace legislation when not paying Ms Godfrey her notice and ordered the creche firm to pay her €1,200.

Ms Godfrey had told the WRC she had lifted the boy from the cot and saw a small amount of blood across his face and searched for 80 to 90 seconds for the source of the blood and checked that he was OK.

She said she was satisfied there was no evidence of a significant or any cut or gash and she lay the boy back down, thinking it might have been a bit of a nose bleed or a cut inside the mouth she simply could not see.

However Ms McGrath, after hearing three days of evidence in the case, said of great concern to the creche operator was that the infant was not taken out of the cot and kept under vigilant supervision after undergoing the bleeding episode.

“This was a momentary lapse of judgement which has cost the complainant her job,” Ms McGrath said.

She stated what occurred “was not gross misconduct”.

Finding against Ms Godfrey, Ms McGrath said she had failed to handle the situation correctly, failed to take the child out of the cot and observe him and failed to write the incident up.

Ms McGrath said these were the facts relied upon by the creche operator in dismissing Ms Godfrey. She said the employer had “acted reasonably”.

The WRC adjudicator said she found CCTV evidence concerning the creche’s allegation that Ms Godfrey had roughly handled children “to be unclear”.

Ms McGrath said Ms Godfrey maintained it might have seemed heavy handed but was not harmful.

She said Ms Godfrey’s “own admission and description of how she handled the unexplained appearance of blood on a toddler’s face fell below the standard that a parent might legitimately expect”.

Ms McGrath said it was unfortunate, but once the employer was on notice of the failure to instinctively give appropriate care to the child “it had no alternative other than to terminate the employment”.

“It just was not possible or feasible to allow the complainant to stay in the workplace after a level of negligence had been demonstrated,” Ms McGrath said.

The firm dismissed Ms Godfrey in February 2020 for the failure to report the fact that blood had been found on the sheet of a child; failing to source the blood; failing to take the child out and keep him under observation; not following procedures and the rough-handling allegation.

On behalf of Ms Godfrey, Dave Curran from SIPTU said she had always been a good employee and had no sanctions on file and he suggested the dismissal sanction was wildly disproportionate and heavy handed to what is easily observable on the CCTV.

Ms Godfrey told the WRC she felt she was good at her job and was popular with the children and their parents as well as with her colleagues.