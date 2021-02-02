Courts congestion blamed for road project delays

Transport chiefs have questioned the courts' ability to handle planning disputes after hold-ups in cases that have delayed major roads project by years.

Peter Walsh, chief executive of Transport Industry Ireland (TII), said delays were getting longer and he wondered if the courts were adequately resourced.

TII's progress report shows just five of the 43 major road projects included in the National Development Plan (NDP) in 2018 were complete and three others were under construction, but these already had planning permission when the NDP was drawn up.

Read More

Most of the others were at the very earliest stages of planning and no start time for construction could be given.

“Progression of projects through the planning approval process has become slower in recent years,” he warned.

He told the Oireachtas Transport Committee that the Cork-Ringsaskiddy motorway plan was an example of the kind of “frustration” the TII experienced.

It was submitted to An Bord Pleanála in May 2017 and received planning approval in July 2018 but had been going through legal challenges since.

“There’s been no finding of any substance, nobody can point to anything Cork County Council did wrong with the project, so I can only assume that the length of time it takes is because of the capacity of the courts to deal with the issues,” he said.

“It may well be that there is a resource issue that should be addressed.”

Fine Gael Senator Jerry Buttimer said the process might have gone more smoothly if TII had “engaged meaningfully” with local residents.

“The residents in the area were trampled on,” he said. “The majority of people were not against the road but were against the way they were treated.”

Sinn Fein TD Ruairí Ó Murchú, who queried progress on the Ardee bypass for which designs were first drawn in 1999, said there was a “take it or leave it” attitude to local people who sought amendments to projects.

“There needs to be an ability to get small factors changed fast and to ensure that a project isn’t held up,” he said.

Mr Walsh is the latest in a list of politicians and officials to voice frustration at delays stemming from court challenges to infrastructure projects, prompting concerns in environmental and community groups that restrictions proposed by the last government could be revived.

Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority, said delays might be reduced if projects were better spaced out

“The planning process for MetroLink, Dart+ and Bus Connects all are coming at the same time into the planning process and that’s just unfortunate,” she said.

“It’s better to have a pipeline of projects rather can coming in bunches as that causes resource issues for all the different agencies involved.”

The NDP is being reviewed and a public consultation is under way to which submissions can be made up to February 19.

Mr Walsh said it was too early to say if Covid-19 would have a lasting effect on transport patterns but investment in roads would still be necessary to ensure good infrastructure for freight and business.

Read More

Online Editors