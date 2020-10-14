Court shuts down after senior member of An Garda Siochána tested positive for Covid-19

A Kerry court has been shut down today after a senior member of An Garda Siochána informed the court he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Tralee District Court, which had heard a number of cases this morning, was adjourned after Judge David Waters was informed that a member of the gardaí, who was present in court, had tested positive.

Judge Waters immediately cleared the courtroom.

According to solicitors present at Tralee courthouse, there were fewer than 15 people in the courtroom and all Covid-19 regulations were being adhered to.

Prominent solicitor, Padraig O'Connell, said he was 'astounded' at the situation.

All those that were present in the court, which includes some of Kerry's top solicitors, other members of An Garda Siochána and Judge David Waters who presides over the District courts in Kerry, have been advised to seek COVID-19 tests.

The situation at Tralee Courthouse comes after it emerged this week that members of the Kerry Roads Policing Unit are self-isolating after a positive Covid-19 test following a special training course.

Gardaí insisted that the self-isolation of a number of officers has had no impact on policing within Kerry or the conduct of duties in relation to Operation Fanacht.

The training course, which was staged in a Killarney hotel, was attended by a number of officers involved in road traffic policing.

It is understood that up to 30 officers were involved in the entire training programme.

One individual involved in the course has subsequently tested positive for Covid-19. The individual is not seriously ill.

As a precautionary measure, those who were in proximity to the individuals have been asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

A number of gardaí are now undergoing precautionary Covid-19 testing.

Full pandemic safety protocols were strictly adhered to at the training event including social distancing controls as well as hand sanitisation and the wearing of masks.

However, because the individual was in proximity with a number of gardaí for a significant period of time, the self-isolation protocols were deemed advisory by health chiefs.

