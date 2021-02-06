| 4.8°C Dublin

Court awards for whiplash injury claims may be halved

Shane Phelan and Charlie Weston

Awards for minor whiplash injuries would be cut by up to 50pc under proposals being examined by the judiciary.

If adopted, the move would be significant for motorists as insurers have promised to lower premiums if awards for minor injuries, which make up the bulk of claims, are reduced.

However, the proposal still falls short of the 80pc reduction business groups have been seeking.

