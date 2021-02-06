Court awards for whiplash injury claims may be halved

Awards for minor whiplash injuries would be cut by up to 50pc under proposals being examined by the judiciary.

If adopted, the move would be significant for motorists as insurers have promised to lower premiums if awards for minor injuries, which make up the bulk of claims, are reduced.

However, the proposal still falls short of the 80pc reduction business groups have been seeking.

The 166-member Judicial Council met virtually yesterday morning to discuss the draft guidelines, prepared by a committee headed by High Court president Mary Irvine. But a decision on adopting the proposals was deferred after some judges said they needed more time to examine the details.

The council will now meet again on February 20 to discuss the matter further.

The proposals were outlined in a lengthy document setting out proposed new award level ranges for various types and severity of personal injury.

Varying levels of cuts have been proposed for different injuries, with the main one of interest in the insurance debate, whiplash injuries in the minor categories, set to be halved.

A source said some judges believed the level of cuts proposed were too severe.

However, the main issued raised at the meeting was that judges wanted more time to consider the proposals.

Another source said there was a feeling afterwards the guidelines would be passed at the next meeting.

A recalibration of award levels is part the Government’s plan to bring down the cost of insurance premiums and it hopes the new guidelines can be in force by July.

The lack of an outcome from the meeting will have disappointed insurance costs campaigners, who view a reduction in awards as crucial to driving down premiums.

However, some comfort will be taken from the level of reductions being proposed.

The Judicial Council committee’s proposals come just over two years after a government-appointed commission, headed by former High Court president Nicholas Kearns, found whiplash-type soft-tissue damage awards in Ireland were typically 4.4 times higher than in the England and Wales for broadly similar injuries.

He noted at the time that Ireland had “one of the most generous compensation systems in Europe”.

It is understood the judicial committee stopped short of proposing a reduction to levels in England and Wales after it widened its comparison of award levels to include Northern Ireland, where awards are closer to those in the Republic.

This is despite the fact that the Northern Irish market is tiny by comparison to the one in England and Wales.

And award levels in England and Wales are set to fall further as new regulations are set to be implemented to reduce them again.

The Alliance for Insurance Reform has been seeking an 80pc cut in the level of personal injury awards being granted by the courts for minor injuries.

It argues this will reduce the cost of insurance, particularly public and employers’ liability cover.

A cut of that size would bring the compensation in line with that being awarded by courts in England and Wales, but still leave it above that awarded in other European countries.

Policyholders have complained that decisions in personal injuries cases are inconsistent and need to reflect international norms.

A recent report by two leading neurosurgeons found that 90pc of patients with whiplash attending a Dublin pain management clinic failed to return for additional treatment once their legal action was completed.

The unpublished finding, from a study of 100 patients of the Mater Hospital pain management service, is quoted in a paper by two leading neurosurgeons as evidence Ireland is experiencing “a whiplash epidemic” requiring urgent reform.