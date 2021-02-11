Courses rolled out to allow people working in hotel, bar and restaurant trade to gain new skills

Staff working the tourism and hospitality sector will be able to upskill while they are waiting for Covid-19 restrictions to be eased under a new Government initiative.

Specialised courses have been developed for those working in hotels, bars and restaurants to allow them learn new skills while they are out of work.

The programmes were developed by Higher Education Minister Simon Harris along with SOLAS and the Education and Training Boards and consultation with the Irish Hotels Federation and Failte Ireland.

The courses are aimed at developing team leaders in these sectors and preparing businesses for reopening once the Government eases restrictions that have shut down both sectors for the most part of a year.

The courses are free and signing up will not impact on a participant’s pandemic unemployment payment.

“Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on our economy and the hospitality sector has been badly impacted,” said Mr Harris.

“The sector has temporarily had to close and I want to ensure we use this time to support them in preparing for when business can resume. The hospitality and tourism sectors are vital to the Irish economy and we must support it to recover and grow,” he added.

The Developing Leaders for Hospitality and Tourism programmes will upskill team leaders and supervisors in financial accounting and people management. Employees will be taught customer care, digital skills, communications, strategic planning and management and will learn green and sustainability skills.

