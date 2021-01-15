‘Course of virus will dictate that’ – Taoiseach's White House meeting in doubt due to Covid-19 crisis

TAOISEACH Micheál Martin has acknowledged that the annual St Patrick's Day visit to the White House is in doubt due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Mr Martin said the prospects of the expected meeting with incoming President Joe Biden going ahead will be dictated by the situation with the virus at the time.

In remarks to the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA) Mr Martin also referred to what he called the "appalling " events in Washington last week where supporters of President Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill.

And he put the incident in the context of democracy being "under attack" in many places around the world.

Mr Martin said that president-elect Biden has been a "stalwart friend" of Ireland he predicted that relations between the EU and United States will improve under his administration.

Asked if he was confident he would be meeting Mr Biden in Washington for St Patrick's Day festivities he said: "obviously the course of the virus would dictate a lot of that."

Mr Martin added: "When I invited President-elect Biden to Ireland he just said ‘try and keep me out’.

"So it won’t be any lack of enthusiasm.

"But I think we'll be practical about it. It’s early days yet.

"Obviously Covid will have a significant impact on all bilateral relations, contacts and meetings in the coming while."

The Taoiseach said: "I got a sense from my conversation with President-elect Joe Biden that he wanted to rapidly reset that relationship with Europe."

One example of this is how Mr Biden said he wants the US to rejoin the Paris Accords on Climate Action on "day one".

Mr Martin added: "He wants to rejoin the World Health Organisation, which was music to my ears in the sense that I believe… in the importance of multilateral organisations like the WHO and others"

He suggested there may be momentum on getting the nuclear deal with Iran back on track.

Mr Martin said the EU and US won't agree on everything " but no serious progress on global challenges is possible without strong EU/US cooperation."

The Taoiseach's speech to the IIEA was about the challenges facing Ireland in a changing world.

He noted that Mr Biden and his vice-president Kamala Harris will take office next week and said "The eyes of the world are on this transition, more so than ever after recent events."

Mr Martin said: "In Ireland, we feel a particular affinity, given that Joe Biden has been a stalwart friend of Ireland throughout his long and decorated history of public service.

"In my conversation with him in the days after his victory it was clear that he is passionate about both his Irish heritage and the idea of Ireland as a constructive friend at a time of great challenge for his country and the world."

He said Ms Harris's election is "a moment of tremendous significance and a positive milestone" adding: "In a world where all too often ideas of diversity and equality are being challenged, she will be a powerful new voice for progress."

In spite of the appalling events of recent days and weeks, I have great confidence in the

strength of US democracy, and its commitment to democratic norms and the rule

of law.

"The US has so often been a beacon to the world – and for the idea that nations must always seek to challenge themselves and address their deepest flaws.

"It is a testament to the strength and resilience of the US’s democratic institutions that Congress resumed the process of certifying the Presidential election results, just hours

after the dramatic events at the Capitol."

