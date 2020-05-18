'Courageous, resilient, beautiful and kind' - tributes paid as Jason Corbett's mother Rita dies

TRIBUTES have been paid to Rita Corbett, the mother of Jason Corbett, who has passed away in her native Limerick.

The mother-of-eight, who was aged in her 80s, was hailed as "a treasure" and "a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother."

She had been battling a long-term cardiac illness and was then diagnosed last month with Covid-19.

Tragically, she died on Sunday evening after having made a brave recovery from the virus.

Her daughter, Tracey, hailed her as "a courageous, resilient, beautiful and kind lady.

"My biggest advocate closed her eyes for the last time last night. Go gently into the good night and be enveloped in the loving arms awaiting you," she said.

Mrs Corbett was a key figure in the battle for justice over the brutal murder of her son, Jason, by his American wife, Molly Martens, and his father-in-law, Tom Martens in the United States.

On learning of her son's killing in August 2015, she immediately directed family members to ensure that his two children be brought back safely from North Carolina to Ireland.

Mrs Corbett's daughter, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, and Jason's other siblings led a determined campaign for justice which not only ensured the two children, Jack and Sarah, were brought back to their native Ireland in 2015 but also then played a critical role in supporting North Carolina prosecutors in helping convict the father and daughter of second degree murder.

Molly Martens was Jason Corbett's second wife having worked as a nanny for his children after the tragic death of his first wife from an asthma attack when his children were both aged under two years.

Tom Martens was a retired FBI agent and had been pressing the Irish businessman to sign adoption papers granting his daughter equal rights to his Irish-born children.

Molly and Tom Martens were sentenced to 20-25 years in prison in August 2017 having been convicted of the brutal killing.

Mrs Corbett's heartfelt victim impact statement about the loss of her beloved youngest son before sentencing was one of the most dramatic elements of the five week trial.

Both are now appealing their convictions with the North Carolina Supreme Court set to hear the matter in early 2021.

Mrs Corbett was born in Prospect in Limerick and married her teenage sweetheart, John Corbett, who later worked with Shell.

They later relocated to Colbert Park in Janesboro where they raised their eight children, six boys and two girls.

Mrs Corbett was enormously proud of her grandchildren and adored when they visited her.

