A HOUSEHOLDER suffered slash injuries after an intruder forced his way into his home, attacked him and demanded cash or valuables.

Courageous neighbours save man after intruders attack him with knife during robbery

Gardaí supported by the armed Regional Support Unit (RSU) are now hunting on Cork's northside for the raider who is understood to be in his late 20s or early 30s.

The man may be armed with a knife.

The house owner, who is aged in his 60s, was saved by his courageous neighbours who, on hearing loud shouts coming from the man's home off Cathedral Road in Cork shortly after 6pm, went to investigate.

Incredibly, the raider brazenly answered the front door - and tried to pass himself off as a friend of the house owner who was just visiting him for Christmas.

The man then tried to persuade neighbours to leave by insisting everything was fine and that the noise was simply caused by a combination of a loud TV and the householder accidentally falling in the property.

However, neighbours were very suspicious of the man's story.

Before the attacker could close the front door, one local spotted the house owner in a very upset condition in the background.

The quick-witted neighbour immediately left the scene to ring the Gardaí.

Gardaí raced to the scene within minutes but the attacker, who had retreated inside the property, fled on foot across neighbouring gardens.

Locals comforted the shocked house owner pending the arrival of paramedics.

The house owner, who lives alone, was visibly traumatised and had what appeared to locals to be blood stains on his clothing.

He was assessed as having bruises, abrasions and an apparent slash-type wound.

These were apparently sustained during a desperate struggle in the house as the raider demanded cash or valuables.

The house owner was later taken to Cork University Hospital (CUH) for treatment of his injuries.

The wounds involved are not life threatening.

However, the man was very distressed and is expected to be kept in hospital for several days.

Gardaí were last night trawling areas of Gurranbraher, Farranree and Blackpool for the suspect.

One garda source said they have a very good description of the individual involved and are hopeful of an early arrest.

