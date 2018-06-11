A couple have been left traumatised after their car was hijacked by a knife-man in Dublin city while their one-year-old child was in a back seat.

Couple left traumatised after car with toddler in back seat is hijacked by knife-man

The shocking incident happened last night as the couple were driving out of the Phoenix Park at Conyngham Road, Islandbridge at 11.15pm.

As they exited the park a man approached them and pulled the driver and passenger from the car at knifepoint. He then jumped into the driver's seat and drove away.

It was only moments later the hijacker realised there was a one-year-old child strapped into a seat in the back of the vehicle. He then stopped the car and demanded that the couple take the child out, before driving away.

While nobody was physically injured in the hijacking the couple were said to have been left extremely shaken by the incident. The 181 registered Nissan Qashqai has still not been recovered.

Gardaí at Kevin St are investigating the incident.

Online Editors