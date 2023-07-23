County councils are owed millions by developers in unpaid vacant site levies

Speculators sitting on land suitable for housing ignore €47.5m bill as local authorities ‘lack teeth’ on issue

Less than 2pc of the money that developers and property owners owe councils for leaving sites idle last year has been paid, according to new figures.

Councils are now owed a total of €47.5m in unpaid vacant site levies since 2019.

New data shows local authorities around the country should have recouped more than €9.1m in January from owners who left vacant sites undeveloped last year.

Instead, local authorities were paid just €137,335. And much of the recouped money relates to a single site in Limerick, where a €100,500 levy was paid.

The data suggests the levy is being ignored by those who own vacant land that would be suitable for housing or development.

It also shows how councils are toothless to address the issue.

Figures obtained by Social Democrats housing spokesperson Cian O’Callaghan show more than a dozen local councils were owed money this year.

They also show some councils failed to identify any vacant sites in 2022.

“The vacant sites levy is supposed to discourage land hoarding in the midst of a devastating housing crisis — yet it is clear that speculators are treating this levy as if it is optional,” said O’Callaghan.

“Last year, less than 2pc of the vacant sites levy owed to local authorities was actually collected.”

Kilkenny, Meath and Wicklow county councils accounted for the remaining funding recouped from land left idle last year. But like the council in Limerick, they still have payments outstanding.

A total of €8.9m was left unpaid nationwide. Councils who recouped no money identified 126 eligible vacant sites, worth a combined €59.5m.

Dublin City Council issued demands totalling €4.85m for levies on 26 sites — but has so far it has been paid nothing.

Councils in Clare, Cork city, Kildare, Roscommon, Sligo, Waterford and Wexford are among those also owed money. Other councils in Donegal, Fingal, Kilkenny, Laois, South Dublin, County Cork and Galway city made no demands for payments, despite identifying vacant sites last year.

O’Callaghan accused the Government of having a laissez faire attitude towards incentivising the use of idle land and empty properties.

“The lack of any teeth to enforce this tax is symptomatic of this Government’s attitude to vacancy, dereliction and land hoarding,” he said.

His figures show 13 councils did not identify a single site that would be eligible for the levy last year. Among these are local authorities with large urban populations or towns but a significant housing shortfall, such as Dún Laoghaire- Rathdown, Louth, Kerry and Tipperary county councils.

Councils in Carlow, Cavan, Co Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Monaghan, Offaly and Westmeath also failed to identify vacant sites.

Vacant site registers were established in 2017, with local authorities supposed to keep records of vacant land that is suitable for housing but not being developed.

Levies were charged on these sites from 2018 at a rate of 3pc of a property’s market value, before the toll increased to 7pc a year later.

Local authorities found the process difficult to manage and landowners have frequently appealed a council’s decision to include their properties on vacant site registers.

The Government has conceded there are shortcomings with the current arrangements, and Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien previously referenced a “scourge of vacancy across the country”.

However, plans to address vacancy have done little to appease critics.​

The Government has committed to replacing the vacant site levy with a new residential zoned land tax next year which will be collected by Revenue.

It says this will include more property than was targeted by the old levy — but some fear the new charge at a rate of 3pc of a property’s market value is not enough to deter land hoarding and incentivise using idle land.

A new vacant homes tax is also being introduced and will be payable from next January, but O’Callaghan said he is not confident this will help either.

“When the levy is replaced by the residential zoned land tax next year it will drop from 7pc to 3pc, while the vacant homes tax was set at a derisory 0.3pc,” said O’Callaghan.

“There were over 100,000 planning permissions lying dormant at the end of last year.

“If the Government is serious about tackling the housing crisis they should set the residential zoned land tax at a rate that will act as a genuine incentive to get homes built on these sites.”

A spokesman for the Department of Housing said landowners will remain liable for outstanding vacant site levies after the new tax is introduced next year.

“The department is continuing to engage proactively with local authorities to ensure that all vacant site levies due are paid,” the spokesman added.