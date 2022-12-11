Country’s largest catholic diocese to amalgamate 199 parishes into 53 super parishes in major overhaul

The country’s largest catholic diocese has unveiled plans to amalgamate its 199 parishes into 53 super parishes between now and next June.

Archbishop Dermot Farrell announced the restructuring in the Archdiocese of Dublin in an Advent pastoral letter titled, ‘The Time has Come’.

Each new parish partnership or super parish will amalgamate up to five parishes. These 53 new super parishes will operate under 15 umbrella deaneries across Dublin city and beyond.

While individual parishes will retain their own parish councils, they will collaborate within their partnerships via new Partnerships Pastoral Councils.

“In this way we can reach out beyond what any one parish might be able to facilitate or imagine. You know the time has come,” Dr Farrell wrote.

Fr Aquinas Duffy, parish priest of the new partnership of Cabinteely, Johnstown/Killiney, Ballybrack/Killiney, Loughlinstown, Sallynoggin/Glenageary, Shankill, which will include the new development of Cherrywood, told the Irish Independent that his parish partnership will have a population in excess of 60,000.

He said the move was necessitated by the lack of priests and volunteers and the dwindling congregations in the Archdiocese of Dublin. “Through Parish Partnerships, different parishes are coming together and sharing what they have in order to adapt to the reality they are facing.”

The restructuring is part of the implementation of ‘Building Hope’, a framework for pastoral renewal in the diocese of Dublin. Fr Duffy said pastoral partnership councils would formed over the next five to six months.

The move comes as the Archdiocese of Tuam announced plans in a pastoral letter this Advent for lay-led liturgies to be held in churches when no priest is available to say Mass.

Archbishop Francis Duffy told his flock that the drop in the number of clergy was ongoing and that it was “happening in your parish right now”.

“The trend is downward,” he said and highlighted that at present Tuam has 41 diocesan priests under the retirement age of 75 working in 56 parishes. There are currently two students studying for the priesthood.

“Retirements and ill health, in addition to so few replacements, mean that our pastoral services have to be reimagined. In six years’ time an additional 7 diocesan clergy will be over 75,” Dr Duffy warned.

Fr John Kenny, parish priest of Partry and Tourmakeady, who has responsibility for arranging a rota of priests to say Mass on Clare Island and Inishturk Island, told the Irish Independent that there will be no Christmas Mass this year on Clare Island as there is no priest available. The two islands haven’t had a resident priest for 20 years.

“The people in these parishes have grown accustomed to having liturgies without a priest,” he explained. The people nevertheless felt that, “The coming together of the community to pray is still crucial.”

However, he acknowledged that in parishes unused to not having a priest, some might feel that they are missing out if there was no priest to say Mass. “In small communities some might feel uncomfortable with taking on the role of leading a liturgy in the absence of a priest.”

While Clare Island will have no Christmas Mass this year, the 100 or so people in the parish are still busy making preparation for Christmas. “I was there this weekend. They are all organised with their choir, crib and candles to celebrate their Christmas liturgy – but without a priest to say Mass.”

On Inishturk, islanders will have a Christmas Mass thanks to a visiting priest who is in his 90s.