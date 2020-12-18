Country 'simply can’t cope with current level of infection' - Holohan warns as six deaths and 582 new cases confirmed

There have been six more coronavirus-related deaths and 582 new cases of the virus confirmed today by the Department of Health.

This takes the number of people who have died with Covid-19 to 2,149 while the total case count in Ireland now stands at 78,254.

Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan has said the country “simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week”.

There have been 193 new cases in Dublin, 59 in Wexford, 47 in Louth, 42 in Meath, 34 in Cork and the remaining 207 cases are spread across all other remaining counties.

The national 14-day incidence rate has once again climbed over 100 and currently stands at 100.8.

Of the cases notified today; 310 are men and 265 are women; 60pc are under 45 years of age and the median age is 38 years old.

As of 2pm today, there were 198 Covid-19 patients hospitalised, of which 34 are in ICU. There were 13 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

Dr Holohan said: “Over the past week, we have expressed significant concern that the level of infection was deteriorating day on day. The data today adds further evidence that the situation is getting worse more rapidly than we expected.

“The country simply cannot cope with this level of infection as we head into Christmas week. With vaccines offering hope in the coming months for our most vulnerable groups, we want to keep them alive and well so that they can receive it.

“Each one of us must do all we can to protect public health - cut your contacts, see only those you need to see. Choose to socialise safely, outdoors if possible. If you see a crowd, avoid it.

“By choosing to act safely right now, together we can limit the impact this disease will have in the weeks and months to come - and in doing so, we can protect the vulnerable and prevent unnecessary deaths.”

Today, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said government were “minded” to implement proposed restrictions from Nphet before New Year’s Eve in an effort to stem rising case numbers.

These proposed restrictions will result in the closure of pubs and restaurants for indoor dining as well as a likely ban on inter-county travel.

Household visits will not be banned entirely but likely be reduced to people from one household visiting another in a social bubble.

Nphet’s recommendation of new restrictions stems from “severe” worry at the rising case numbers across all age groups and the possible rise effect this may have on hospitalisations, ICUs and mortality.

Elsewhere, there have been 12 further deaths and 510 new cases confirmed in Northern Ireland as it was announced the country will enter a six week lockdown from December 26.

Northern Ireland’s health service has been put under pressure in recent days with hospital occupancy at 102pc.

Online Editors