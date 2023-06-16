Country music star Morgan Wade (28) to undergo double mastectomy after testing positive for BRCA gene

Country music star Morgan Wade reveals that she’s set to undergo cancer-preventative surgery to remove her breasts after testing positive for the BRCA gene.

Wilder Days singer Morgan, who is just 28 years old, reveals that her mother and aunt have the gene, which also led to movie icon Angelina

Jolie having a double mastectomy a decade ago.

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are tumour suppressor genes, but if they have mutations they can cause cancer.

Rising star Wade announced her diagnosis on social media the day before we met at her show in Whelan’s of Dublin, where she wowed the packed venue with her emotionally-charged songs and quirky sense of humour.

Morgan said: “My aunt at the age of 30 had breast cancer, so she had a double mastectomy and found out she had the gene for both ovarian cancer and breast cancer. Then my mom got tested and she had it, so she had the total hysterectomy and mastectomy…and my cousin had it as well.”

Morgan says she finally relented and had the test at the insistence of her mother. “Mom put the pressure on me, so I got tested and I do have the gene,” she reveals. “The average female has about 13 per cent risk of getting breast cancer Mine is 20 to 40 per cent. Basically the doctor was like, ‘It’s not if you get it, it’s when.’

“So I’m proactive about it. I don’t want to have that in the back of my head. If you don’t get surgery you have to get a check-up every four to six months, have a mammogram and an MRI and do all the stuff.

“To me it makes the most sense to have the surgery, take care of it right now and have that peace of mind. I would rather deal with that than have cancer

“The doctor that I saw has a daughter not much younger than me and he said. ‘If it was my daughter I would say yes do it (the mastectomy).

“I talked to several different doctors and it’s just the smartest thing. A lot of people don’t know about the genetic testing and it’s so easy to do. So many people messaged me yesterday when I put it up on social media. They were like, ‘I didn’t know this was a thing.’ This needs to be talked about more.”

Morgan reveals that she intends to freeze her eggs as she wants to have children down the line. “That’s the next step because I do want kids,” she says.

A native of Floyd, Virginia, Wade has had to tackle many problems in her young life, including mental health issues and alcoholism.

“I started drinking when I was 19 and I think that’s what I’m like with a lot of things, I’m 100 per cent in or I’m not,” she says. “I can get engrossed in something really easily. If I really like it I’m going to go all the way in. I started drinking, I thoroughly enjoyed it, I liked how it made me feel and I could have been a world champion at drinking.

“It helped with my courage while I was drinking, but then there was the aftermath of that which wasn’t so good. Obviously it was an extremely unhealthy relationship with alcohol. I couldn’t just go sit and have one drink and leave it at that.”

Morgan eventually got sober at the age of 22. “It’s definitely is a disease,” she says. “Some people can take it or leave it… I was just not that person. I just know that I can’t go and have one beer. And that’s ok. I just have to remember that. I read a lot about it and listen to podcasts and try to check in with myself.”

In her song, The Night, she writes about her struggle with addiction. “I hope it starts a conversation because the more of us talk about it the more normal it’s going to be.”

Morgan Wade’s current album, Reckless, topped Rolling Stones Best Country Albums of the Year list. Her next album, Psychopath, will be released in August. For information on cancer testing go to cancer.ie