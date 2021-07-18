Country in for ‘bumpy journey’ in coming weeks, says Paul Reid

Paul Reid, Chief Executive of the HSE, said it will be a “bumpy journey” in the coming weeks in terms of the Delta variant.

On Twitter this morning, Mr Reid said 77pc of the eligible populations is now partially vaccinated, and almost 64 pc are fully vaccinated.

He also said positive Covid tests in communities reduced yesterday from 8.4 pc to 6.7 pc.

He said: “A bumpy journey for the next few weeks in terms of #Delta. Thankfully community positivity from testing reduced yesterday from 8.4% to 6.7%. Now 77% of people partially vaccinated and almost 64% fully. A white knucle (sic) ride of vaccines versus Delta but let's get there.”

A bumpy journey for the next few weeks in terms of #Delta. Thankfully community positivity from testing reduced yesterday from 8.4% to 6.7%. Now 77% of people partially vaccinated and almost 64% fully. A white knucle ride of vaccines versus Delta but let's get there. @HSELive — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) July 18, 2021

Meanwhile, there were 1,377 confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported yesterday. 78 people were in hospitals, and 22 of those were in Intensive Care Units.

Ireland is reporting its highest five-day average of Covid-19 cases since the middle of February.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, said the incidence rate has risen more than 180 cases per 100,000 people, with a five-day average of 800 cases reported a day.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin called the situation “serious” and will be speaking with the public health authorities next week.

“I have been concerned for quite some time with the Delta variant, Nphet have remodelled and I have a meeting with the public health authorities next week on this issue, and to look at the situation until August and into September,” he told RTÉ.

Read More



