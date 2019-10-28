Counties with 'worst drivers' revealed by penalty points figures

Almost 20pc of drivers with either a full or learner licence in both Laois and Wexford had been issued with penalty points within the previous three years, compared to the national average of 16pc.

Other counties with above-average levels of penalty points for road traffic offences are Clare, Limerick and Kildare.

In contrast, motorists in Donegal had the lowest share of drivers with penalty points with just 11.5pc of the county's driving population having an endorsement on their licence.

New figures published by the CSO based on data collated by the Road Safety Authority and the Department of Transport show 563,673 motorists out of over 2.9 million individuals with an Irish driving licence had at least one penalty point recorded against them by the end of 2018.

However, the number of motorists with penalty point offences on their licence was down 8.5pc compared to 12 months earlier - a decrease of over 52,400.

The Irish Road Victims Association chairperson, Donna Price, said it was difficult to interpret whether the decrease represented better driving behaviour or lower levels of enforcement.

"Gardaí reassure us that they are out there enforcing road traffic law and there's no doubt many people have changed their driving habit but we would always say that more can be done including in relation to enforcement," said Ms Price.

Latest Garda figures show the number of officers attached to dedicated Roads Policing Units has fallen from 744 at the end of last year to 648 in September.

Anyone who incurs 12 penalty points over a three-year period receives an automatic driving ban of six months.

A lower threshold of seven points applies to learner driver and novice drivers within the first two years of driving on a full licence.

The figures show that 798 drivers, including 46 with a foreign licence, had amassed 12 penalty points at the end of 2018.

Almost two-thirds of penalty point endorsements are related to speeding.

