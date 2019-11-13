Countdown to the festive season... An Post issue final Christmas deadlines

Those wishing to send a special parcel or letter outside of Ireland that they would like to arrive on time for Christmas should take note of the dates below.

Standard Post Letters

Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 20, 2019

Great Britain - December 19, 2019

Europe - December 19, 2019

USA - December 10, 2019

Rest of the World - December 06, 2019

Standard Post Parcels

Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 20, 2019

Great Britain - December 19, 2019

Europe - December 13, 2019

USA - December 06, 2019

Rest of the World - December 06, 2019

Registered Post

Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 20, 2019

Great Britain - December 19, 2019

Europe - December 16, 2019

USA - December 06, 2019

Rest of the World - December 06, 2019

Express Post

Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 21, 2019

International Courier Service (only available at selected Post Offices)

Great Britain - December 19, 2019

Europe - December 19, 2019

USA - December 19, 2019

Rest of the World - December 19, 2019

Online Editors