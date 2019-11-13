Countdown to the festive season... An Post issue final Christmas deadlines
An Post have issued their posting deadlines ahead of the Christmas period.
Those wishing to send a special parcel or letter outside of Ireland that they would like to arrive on time for Christmas should take note of the dates below.
Standard Post Letters
Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 20, 2019
Great Britain - December 19, 2019
Europe - December 19, 2019
USA - December 10, 2019
Rest of the World - December 06, 2019
Standard Post Parcels
Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 20, 2019
Great Britain - December 19, 2019
Europe - December 13, 2019
USA - December 06, 2019
Rest of the World - December 06, 2019
Registered Post
Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 20, 2019
Great Britain - December 19, 2019
Europe - December 16, 2019
USA - December 06, 2019
Rest of the World - December 06, 2019
Express Post
Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 21, 2019
International Courier Service (only available at selected Post Offices)
Great Britain - December 19, 2019
Europe - December 19, 2019
USA - December 19, 2019
Rest of the World - December 19, 2019
