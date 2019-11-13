News Irish News

Wednesday 13 November 2019

Countdown to the festive season... An Post issue final Christmas deadlines

(Stock image)
Aoife Walsh

An Post have issued their posting deadlines ahead of the Christmas period.

Those wishing to send a special parcel or letter outside of Ireland that they would like to arrive on time for Christmas should take note of the dates below.

Standard Post Letters

Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 20, 2019

Great Britain - December 19, 2019

Europe - December 19, 2019

USA - December 10, 2019

Rest of the World - December 06, 2019

Standard Post Parcels

Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 20, 2019

Great Britain - December 19, 2019

Europe - December 13, 2019

USA - December 06, 2019

Rest of the World - December 06, 2019

Registered Post

Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 20, 2019

Great Britain - December 19, 2019

Europe - December 16, 2019

USA - December 06, 2019

Rest of the World - December 06, 2019

Express Post

Republic of Ireland & Northern Ireland - December 21, 2019

International Courier Service (only available at selected Post Offices)

Great Britain - December 19, 2019

Europe - December 19, 2019

USA - December 19, 2019

Rest of the World - December 19, 2019

