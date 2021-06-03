‘Councils really need to up their game’- Harris hits out at local authorities over ‘outdoor summer’ planning

Simon Harris said “councils really need to up their game” in regards to the issue of large gatherings, as seen across the country last weekend.

Higher Education Minister Harris said rather than “finger-wagging” the Government and local authorities need to better prepare for these situations.

Last weekend, crowds of people gathering together and enjoying the weather were seen right across the country.

Video footage showed massive crowds outside Powerscourt shopping centre in Dublin City Centre and all down South William street.

In a tweet that sparked much debate, Chief medical officer Tony Holohan said he was “absolutely shocked” by crowds partying openly in Dublin streets.

“Drove into Dublin City Centre to collect someone from work at 815 PM,” he said on Twitter.

“Absolutely shocked at scenes in South Great George’s St, Exchequer St, South William St area.

“Enormous crowds - like a major open air party. This is what we do not need when we have made so much progress.”

Many people and opposition TDs questioned why these crowds were not anticipated as good weather was forecast and people had nowhere to go.

"I think Dr Tony Holohan has steered our country through a difficult time and I've nothing but praise and gratitude for his work,” Minister Harris said on RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland.

"On the broader issue, I think our councils really need to up their game in this regard.

“We’ve seen some very good examples, in Dun Laoghaire Rathdown they’ve seemed to have done a very good job of preparing, some clearly haven’t.”

Mr Harris said he doesn't believe what occurred last weekend will repeat itself when outdoor pubs and dining reopens from Monday, June 7.

He added: “Because I think what happened last weekend, and this isn’t in any way a judgment, but last weekend we had really good weather and we had lots of people who wanted to meet up outdoors, they were told outdoors is safer, and they didn't have many places to go which led to the congregation.

“So, rather than finger-wagging I think we have to look at how do we better prepare for that.

"And I think as we see more places open there will be more places for people to meet.”

Dr Holohans tweet caused much debate on outdoor gatherings, however, he said he does not regret sending it.

“It was really something to behold,” he said at a briefing by the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) yesterday.

"I drove through the junction looking up South William Street and it looked like Jones Road on a day of an All Ireland.

“It’s not at all that we’re surprised that we see some level of non-compliance, but the scale of that… I think if the council had set out organising an outdoor event, it couldn’t squeeze more people in that confined arena.”

When asked if he would tweet again, he answered: “Yes, I would.”