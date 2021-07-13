Councillors received double expenses payments, RTÉ Investigates reveals

The Custom House, home to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

Hundreds of councillors have failed to declare expenses they received from external organisations, while many councillors received double payments, reveals RTÉ Investigates.

According to the programme, hundreds of councillors have breached the Local Government Act by failing to declare expenses they received from external organisations.

While more serious breaches include many councillors incorrectly claiming expenses from their own local authority and from an external organisation for the same official absence.

Breaches included in tonight’s RTÉ Investigates reveal that Cllr Jerry Lundy made expense claims in Ireland while on overseas trips abroad.

A member of Sligo County Council in 2004, and a member of the European Committee of the Regions, Mr Lundy claimed expenses to travel to conferences and training events in Ireland, which coincided with Committee of the Regions events he attended, in places such as Brussels and Spain.

In 2015, Mr Lundy told Sligo County Council that he left home at Tubbercurry at 3pm, Thursday March 12, to attend training in Monaghan. But the Committee of the Regions confirmed that Mr Lundy attended a seminar in the Netherlands that Thursday, for which he received expenses.

Meanwhile, Fine Gael Cllr Mary Howard claimed expenses for multiple over-lapping events while a member of Clare County Council in 2014, and a board member of Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB).

Cllr Ger Frisby, a Fianna Fáil member of Kilkenny County Council, and a board member of Kilkenny Carlow Education and Training Board and of the Governing Body of Carlow IT, claimed €1,545 in expenses and fees for a four-day period in September 2018 for a number of overlapping meetings involving the three organisations.

In a statement to RTÉ, Cllr Frisby said he apologised and is in the process of repaying the €820 he over-claimed.

Cllr Seamus Coyle is currently a member of Fianna Fáil and Monaghan County Council. The programme says several overlapping claims were submitted by Cllr Coyle, involving Monaghan County Council and external bodies.

Aodh Quinlivan, director of the Centre for Local and Regional Governance (CLRG) at University College Cork said: “It is probably indefensible at this stage that you wouldn't have a system that is based on vouched expenses.”

The information was revealed through Freedom of Information requests which obtained details of expense claims from every local authority in the country. This information was then cross-referenced with data obtained from over 30 public bodies, which also pay councillors expenses, according to RTÉ Investigates.