Councillors in the capital will demand €2bn to build homes and ease the crisis

Dublin City councillors want a war chest of more than €2bn to buy up private lands and build homes to fight the housing crisis.

A special council meeting on the homeless crisis, which now affects 10,000 people, will take place at City Hall tonight.

And there is expected to be cross-party support to take a more hands-on role in the building of homes in the capital.

Among the motions that will be heard tonight is for some €2.3bn to be ring-fenced for capital spending on housing, ahead of Budget 2019, which will be announced in two weeks' time.

It comes as the council confirmed that total emergency accommodation spending is expected to increase again this year.

Almost €30m was spent on commercial hotels and B&Bs in the first six months of the year. Some €59m was spent on this last year.

While the council said it expected the spending for 2018 to be lower than last year, it anticipated the cost of emergency accommodation, which includes family hubs, to be higher than 2017.

Last year's spending was €12m more than in 2016 - despite then Housing Minister Simon Coveney declaring a deadline for all homeless families to be out of hotels by July 2017.

On Saturday, housing activists with the Take Back the City movement brought traffic in Dublin city centre to a halt with a sit-down protest at O'Connell Bridge. Traffic was disrupted for several hours.

More than 500 protesters marched from the Garden of Remembrance.

Take Back the City has been involved in a number of occupations of vacant properties in the capital in recent weeks.

During the protest, footage emerged of an English tourist apparently throwing a pigeon's head at one of the activists who was sitting on O'Connell Bridge.

Other housing demonstrations took place across different parts of the country, including Cork, Limerick, Galway, Sligo and Waterford.

