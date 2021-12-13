Councillors agree to seek planning permission for cycle path through cemetery

Deansgrange Cemetery, where the local council is proposing to run a cycle lane through part of the cemetery. Picture: Frank McGrath

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council is to seek planning permission to build a section of a controversial cycle path through Deansgrange cemetery.

Councillors accepted a report on the Active School Travel initiative presented by council director Robert Burns at the council’s monthly meeting this evening and agreed that the council will now lodge a Part 8 planning application for the project in which further public consultations will be held on the matter.

Following a series of 20 meetings with various local businesses, individuals and resident associations since September 2020, the council has decided on an option for the cycle initiative that proposes a two lane segregated cycle lane along Dean’s Grange Road that would include a 200 metre section of Deansgrange cemetery before continuing on to Springhill Avenue, Mr Burns told council.

He said the exact route through the cemetery has yet to be decided, adding “a lot of work needs to be done.”

Among the issues that will be addressed is “a whole host of sensitivities” regarding mourners visiting graves and other delicate issues.

However, he said the cemetery is already used as a cycling and walking route both day and night.

The cycleway is part of a 25km scheme of safe, physically segregated cycling routes planned to serve 65 schools throughout Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown which received overwhelming support in a public consultation earlier this year.

Work had begun but the council delayed the scheme in September following pressure from some councillors and a threat of legal action over the Deansgrange cemetery section.

While most councillors said they are happy with the Deansgrange proposal at their meeting tonight, independent councillor Deirdre Donnelly (Stillorgan) said she was concerned about safety issues and drew the ire of some councillors when she initially suggested that the cemetery could be used by recently released prisoners to prey on people at night and the early morning.

She subsequently clarified that she meant “recidivist sex offenders” and was not “referring in any way to prisoners in general.” She said her concerns over safety remain and she called on council to liaise with gardaí over public safety issues.

The decision to seek planning permission for the proposal comes after a planned two-way cycleway along Dean’s Grange Road was sent back to the drawing board after opponents objected.

They said it would have meant making traffic one-way for part of the road, causing inconvenience to local business, rerouting buses and disrupting motor traffic.

Fianna Fáil councillor for Killiney-Shankill Michael Clark said the issue was one of the most contentious he has experienced on council.

But he said he is willing to “keep an open mind’ on the proposal as it goes before public consultation followed by more debate by council before any plan is adopted.

“Today we’re not dotting every I and crossing every T,” he said.