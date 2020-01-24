A councillor called for horses to be banned from Kilmallock after it was revealed one trotted in the back door of a gym, a council meeting heard.

Councillor calls for horse ban in town after 'one came in back door of gym'

Last year, Cllr PJ Carey called on gardaí in the Co Limerick town to rein in children as young as six riding sulkies in the town which he claimed was turning into the "Wild West".

Mr Carey tabled a question at a Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district meeting asking can the council investigate ways to prevent the illegal grazing of horses in the People's Park in Kilmallock, specifically by closing off some entry points to the park.

"Horses are in the park seven days a week. Two duck races on the river have been affected. I met a man who asked me why should he scoop the poop of his dog when the park is covered in horse s**t. They are everywhere in Kilmallock," said Cllr Carey.

