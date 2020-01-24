Councillor calls for horse ban in town after 'one came in back door of gym'
A councillor called for horses to be banned from Kilmallock after it was revealed one trotted in the back door of a gym, a council meeting heard.
Last year, Cllr PJ Carey called on gardaí in the Co Limerick town to rein in children as young as six riding sulkies in the town which he claimed was turning into the "Wild West".
Mr Carey tabled a question at a Cappamore-Kilmallock municipal district meeting asking can the council investigate ways to prevent the illegal grazing of horses in the People's Park in Kilmallock, specifically by closing off some entry points to the park.
"Horses are in the park seven days a week. Two duck races on the river have been affected. I met a man who asked me why should he scoop the poop of his dog when the park is covered in horse s**t. They are everywhere in Kilmallock," said Cllr Carey.
Fellow Kilmallock councillor Mike Donegan agreed with Mr Carey, saying on one occasion a "horse came in the back door of a gym". Another time, part of a fence was cut out and horses were let into a memorial wild flower garden, he said.
"We are all frustrated by horses in public areas. We are doing something. We are trying to close off entrances. I'm at it for a long time. We are trying to stop anti-social behaviour," said Mr Donegan, who added he would 100pc support Mr Carey asking for a by-law to ban horses in Kilmallock.
Mr Carey asked why the council "allows" horses into the People's Park in Kilmallock. Brendan Kidney, senior executive engineer, said they don't allow them in.
"Any time it is reported we go down but the minute our back is turned they are put back. We can't be there 24/7," said Mr Kidney.
The council's response to Mr Carey's questions on the illegal grazing of horses reads: "The environment section of the council has responsibility for tackling problems associated with the illegal placing of horses on public lands. Housing support services assist should ownership of horses be traced back to the council tenants."
Irish Independent