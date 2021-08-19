Anthony Flynn was found dead at his home in East Wall yesterday. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A Dublin councillor who died in a suspected suicide was the subject of a garda investigation into alleged sexual assault.

Anthony Flynn (34) was found dead at his home in East Wall yesterday.

He was well-known for founding Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) in 2013, a voluntary charity that provides outreach support to rough sleepers in the city centre.

He was appointed chief executive of the organisation in 2019, but had recently been suspended following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Gardaí had made him aware of the allegations, but he had not been arrested or formally questioned.

It is understood officers were investigating claims by two individuals that they were attacked in a car by the politician.

The ICHH had appointed a senior counsel to examine what the charity described as “serious matters”.

Staff were told an independent investigation process was being established and Mr Flynn had been suspended in the interim.

The Charities Regulator was alerted to the situation.

An internal note said the situation could be the subject of media reports and the board would take measures to protect the charity’s reputation.

Originally from Dorset Street, Mr Flynn contested a seat in the local elections as an Independent north inner city candidate in 2019.

He was also involved with youth groups and volunteered with a number of community organisations.

He was appointed to the Dublin City Council housing special policy committee and the joint policing committee for Dublin city after being elected.

Lord Mayor Alison Gilliland extended her condolences to Mr Flynn’s family and friends.

“Dublin City Council is saddened to hear of the untimely death of Councillor Anthony Flynn,” read a statement.

“The Lord Mayor, Alison Gilliland, on behalf of Dublin City Council, extends her deepest condolences to his family and friends at this difficult time.

“Councillor Anthony Flynn was an Independent councillor representing the people of North Inner City and elected to Dublin City Council in May 2019.”

Dublin city councillor Dean Mulligan wrote on Twitter: “Shocked to hear of the death of fellow councillor Anthony Flynn.

“Thinking of his friends, family and loved ones at this time. Regardless of anything, a young man has died.”

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of a man in his 30s at a property in Caledon Court, East Wall, this afternoon, Wednesday, August 18, 2021.

“The body has been removed from the scene to the mortuary in Whitehall where a post-mortem will take place in due course, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation. Investigations are ongoing.”