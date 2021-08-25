Council turns down lease deal for social housing in €135m scheme on former Blackrock College lands because rents are too high

The scheme is planned for former Blackrock College lands adjacent to the college

A DUBLIN local authority has rejected a proposed social housing lease deal with developers of a €135 million ‘build to rent’ apartment scheme for former Blackrock College lands due to the high rents involved.

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has rejected the 25-year lease deal after figures supplied in the Lioncor Strategic Housing Development (SHD) planning application show that it would be around €4 million cheaper to purchase the apartments than lease them over the 25 years.

The figures provided show that to lease the 25 apartments over the 25 years would work out at an indicative €17 million to the council compared to the indicative €13 million it would cost to purchase the apartments.

Developers Lioncor are seeking ‘fast track’ planning permission for 244 apartments on the lands at Cross Avenue on a site adjacent to the private, fee-paying school.

This follows Lioncor purchasing the site at Cross Avenue for around €16 million last year from the order responsible for Blackrock College, the Holy Ghost or Spiritan congregation.

The scheme by Lioncor subsidiary 1 Players Land Ltd is made up of three blocks with one reaching to nine storeys in height.

In order to comply with its Part V social housing obligations, Lioncor has proposed that 10pc or 25 of the units be subject to a 25-year lease with Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council.

However, in a letter to Lioncor from the Council’s Housing Department, it states that due to the high market rents for the scheme, the proposed long term lease “is not capable of complying with Part V of the Planning and Development Act 2000, the County Development Plan and the Housing Strategy”.

The Council letter states that the indicative market rent for ten two-bedroom units would be €2,600 each per month, €2,100 monthly rent for the one-bedroom units and €1,700 for the studio units.

The letter states that these indicative market rents will also be the subject of the Part V nett monetary value discount.

The indicative market rents show that over the course of the 25-year lease, the lease payout for the 25 units - excluding the Part V nett monetary value discount - would be around €17 million.

This is almost €4 million more than the indicative price tag of €13 million that Lioncor has put on the cost of the 25 units.

In the Part V information submitted with the application, Lioncor has put an indicative price tag of €650,566 on a two-bedroom apartment.

Lioncor states that the indicative price tag for its one-bed apartments is €450,210 and €392,250 for the studio units.

In the letter to Lioncor, the council’s housing department states that as an alternative to the proposed lease deal, “the Council will consider the provision of 10pc of the land in order to comply with the provisions of the Planning and Development Act 2000”.

The letter states: “This and other available compliance options will be considered should planning permission be obtained.”

Documentation for the ‘fast track’ scheme now lodged with An Bord Pleanala states that the scheme “is an exemplar build-to-rent development”.

A report lodged with the scheme concerning the amenities on offer compared to international schemes of similar size “is best in class”.

The amenities include a pet wash, a residents’ lounge, a fitness area, a lobby and café, a co-working area and a relaxation/sitting area.

Planning consultants for the scheme, McGill Planning, state that the proposed building height “ensures optimal use of this site at this urban location”.

A decision is due on the application in 16 weeks.