Dublin City Council say they will work with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) to identify the use of homes after families are evicted on 'Notices to Quit'.

Dublin City Council say they will work with the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) to identify the use of homes after families are evicted on 'Notices to Quit'.

Council to work with RTB to identify use of homes after families evicted

The council want to identify what happens to the property when a family is evicted.

It's understood they will be looking into whether the homes have been rented out again or being used for Airbnb among other things.

Currently, if a landlord issues a 'Notice to Quit', it must be for one of the following reasons:

Property is to be sold.

Property is to be refurbished.

Property is to be for landlords own use or an immediate family member.

Landlord is looking to change the use of the property.

Currently more than 50pc of families who present themselves as homeless each month have been evicted from the private sector.

Speaking to the Irish Independent previously, Council Housing chief, Brendan Kenny said it is having a big impact on their attempts to get to grips with the housing crisis.

He said around 200 families are presenting as homeless each month and that the private rented sector is "dysfunctional".

He said every effort is being done on its side to provide more accommodation.

"All that's being ruined by the fact that the amount of presentations coming in has been increasing all the time.

"You're talking about 2,400 a year and well over 50pc of that is coming from the private sector. That is the problem.

"It hasn't made the impact because of the amount of presentations actually increasing.

"It hasn't gone down at all and has increased significantly in the last couple of months."

Online Editors